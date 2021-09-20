Rihanna Spotted In Stilleto Heels & White Mini Dress Backstage At A$AP Rocky’s Concert – Watch

Watch

Rihanna looked fabulous in a corset white mini dress & heels while supporting beau, A$AP Rocky at his concert.

Rihanna, 33, is officially the best girlfriend ever as she showed her support for A$AP Rocky at his concert. The singer was backstage during his set when she looked gorgeous in a skintight white mini dress with short-sleeves and a corset bodice. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy stilettos, silver and diamond necklaces, sunglasses, and bracelets.

RiRi had her hair down and straight, and it was so long, it ended at her waist. Rihanna has been on a roll lately with her outfits and she is gearing up for her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show which is happening on Sept. 24. To get her fans excited for the show, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram in a completely sheer mini dress.

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Ri and A$AP have been looking amazing while out together lately and they both arrived fashionably late together at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Rihanna wore a massive black Balenciaga gown that had poofy long sleeves and a huge ruffled neckline. She topped her look off with a crystal head cap that was covered with a black knit beanie.

Meanwhile, A$AP rocked a massive colorful quilt on top of a fitted tuxedo featuring a cropped jacket and an oversized white button-down shirt.