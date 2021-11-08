News

Camila Parker Bowles Can’t Stop Talking About Joe Biden’s ‘Long Fart’: It Was ‘Impossible To Ignore’

While at the global summit focused on reducing carbon emissions, Joe Biden passed some ‘impossible to ignore’ natural gas emissions of his own, throwing off Camilla Parker Bowles.

When Joe Biden, 78, and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, made polite small talk last week during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, apparently the president broke wind, causing Camilla to be taken aback. “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source close to the Duchess told the Daily Mail on Nov. 6. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it,” they added.

The President met with the Duchess at a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in the UK — an event that was also attended by Prince Charles, 72, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, and others.

The “long” flatulence moment came after the president was called out for dozing off during the COP26 summit opening remarks, a move that caused many of his political rivals to react. Former president Donald Trump, 75, has not yet made a comment about the incident, but he has thrown shade before, calling Biden “Sleepy Joe” and criticizing his golf skills in a video shared on Sept. 22. “You think Biden can hit a ball like that?” the 45th president asked onlookers during a round of golf.

Otherwise, at the reception after the convention, the president was social with other world leaders and notable faces, including Prince William, 39. According to the Daily Mail, Biden was “seen laughing and joking” with the Duke of Cambridge, putting his hand on his shoulder. He also apologized for the past president’s actions in taking the United States out of the Paris Climate accord, further stalling action toward alleviating climate change and preventing certain turmoil.

The summit was the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, and brought together world leaders to push forth actions toward the goal of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.