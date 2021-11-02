See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks Thigh-High Boots For Dinner In NYC Amid Pete Davidson Romance Speculation

News Writer

Kim Kardashian rocked thigh-high boots with a spandex bodysuit while en route to dinner in New York. See the look.

Kim Kardashian stepped out for dinner in New York in a cozy ensemble. The SKIMS founder, 41, wore a black spandex bodysuit as she departed her hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 2, pairing the bodysuit with thigh-high boots and a floor-length coat, both of which from Balenciaga. Kim accessorized with a furry black handbag, leather gloves, and dark sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner in New York on November 2, 2021 (BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID)

The TV personality has been fashioning a series of notable Balenciaga designs since her arrival in the city earlier this week. Earlier on Tuesday, Kim emerged from her hotel in the luxury brand’s jumpsuit and hourglass extra-small handbag in suede calfskin with rhinestones in grey, which retails at $5,500. She also opted for sunglasses for that outing, albeit more futuristic ones.

Kim’s trip to the city has been pegged to the Wall Street Journal‘s 2021 Innovator Awards, which took place on Monday, Nov. 1. The SKIMS founder was one of the eight honorees that evening, which celebrates groundbreaking talent from a variety of different disciples, including entertainment, fashion, and art. She was honored for her shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds, Kim Jones, Maya Lin, Lewis Hamilton, Colson Whitehead, and children’s program Sesame Street were the other honorees celebrated at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday night. Following the ceremony, proud Kardashian and Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter on the “incredible achievement.”

“Congrats @kimkardashian on being awarded Brand Innovator of the Year for @skims at the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards!!!!” Kris captioned the post, which had a series of images of Kim at the ceremony, posing with other honorees and attendees. “What an incredible achievement!!! I am so proud of you and of the amazing company you have built!!”

Kim’s recognition comes amidst speculation that she and comedian Pete Davidson are dating following her stint as Saturday Night Live host for the October 9 episode. The two were recently spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm together on October 29 with mutual friends, including Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker. A photo of Kim and Pete holding hands on a rollercoaster quickly went viral on the internet. The romance rumors come amid Kim’s divorce from Kanye West.