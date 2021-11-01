See Pics

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!

Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.

After keeping a pretty low profile throughout the second half of 2021 so far, Taylor has been popping up on social media a bit more recently ahead of the release of her upcoming album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12. The record is a re-recording of Taylor’s 2012 album, but also includes a handful of new songs, which didn’t make the album’s original cut when it was released. This will be the second album that Taylor has re-recorded so that she can own the masters to the music. The original masters from Tay’s first six albums were sold by her former record label, Big Machine, to Scooter Braun in 2019. A private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings, purchased the masters from Scooter in 2020. Now, Taylor is re-recording the six records so she can own the rights to her own music.

In addition to promoting Red (TV), Taylor also appeared at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Oct. 30. She looked amazing in a lacy, black jumpsuit as she inducted Carole King into the prestigious group. Not only did Taylor give a speech in honor of Carole, but she also performed the legendary singer’s track “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” at the event.

So far, it’s unclear which re-recording Taylor plans to release after Red. In April 2021, she shared Taylor’s Version of Fearless, but there are still four more albums to go: Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation. Taylor already owns the masters to the three albums she released since leaving Big Machine, Lover, Folklore and Evermore.