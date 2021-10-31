See Pics

Taylor Swift Is Gorgeous In Black Catsuit For Carole King’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Tribute

taylor
Michael Zorn/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in NYC on Saturday night, as they headed to Jaden Smith's concert. Kylie was completely showing off in a tight Alexander Wang bodysuit, flaunting her incredible snap back after her baby. Kendall flashed her abs and amazing legs in a crop top and skinny jeans . Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL1692393 050518 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner filming their new show for Hulu in West Hollywood at a furniture store.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris JennerBACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen looks sexy in an animal print catsuit as she arrives to Nobu Miami Beach in her red Ferrari for dinner with a friend. It appears that Larsa was at the famed eatery to celebrate as she revealed she has finally been confirmed as part of the cast for the Real Housewives of Miami reboot. 14 May 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754583_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

For the first time since March, Taylor Swift hit the stage to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30. She was in attendance to pay tribute to Carole King.

Taylor Swift was on-hand to induct Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30. The singer, 31, kicked off the 2021 Induction ceremony with a performance of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” which was originally co-wrote and performed by Carole. The hitmaker also gave a speech celebrating the iconic singer, who is only the third female artist in music history to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I grew up dancing around the living room in socked feet to the sounds of Carole’s soulful voice, her infectious melodies and lyrics that I, a 7-year-old, thought had been crafted for my exact, specific life experience,” Taylor said. “I listen to Carole’s music now and feel that same tingle of recognition.”

taylor
Taylor Swift and Carole King. Image:
Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

After keeping a low profile for the last several months, Taylor came back in a big way for this performance. She looked stunning, wearing a lace catsuit by Sarah Regensburger and boots by Louis Vuitton. Her look was complete with her hair styled in loose curls.

Back in 2019, Carole actually presented Taylor with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards. Taylor performed a medley of her hits at the show and accepted the honor from the legendary singer. Now, she’ll get to return the favor to Carole, who is being inducted along with the Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, JAY-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads and Clarence Avant.

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift's Sexiest Photos

Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame appearance came just 13 days before the release of Taylor’s next album, Red (Taylor’s Version)It will be the singer’s second past album that she re-recorded in order to own the masters herself. In addition to the songs that appeared on the original album, Taylor’s Version has nine new songs, as well as the full, 10-minute version of fan-favorite track “All Too Well.” Two of the newly-added songs are “Better Man” and “Babe”, which were previously recorded by Little Big Town and Sugarland, respectively.

taylor
Taylor Swift. Image: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Taylor previously released the Taylor’s Version of Fearless in April 2021. There are still four more albums — Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation — that she is planning on re-recording. She already owns the masters to her three most recent albums, Lover, Folklore and Evermore. With less than two weeks to go until Red’s re-release, Taylor has yet to tease the record by dropping any songs beforehand, so it could very well be a total surprise on release day (Nov. 12)!