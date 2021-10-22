Watch

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Celebrities arriving at the 47th American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 24 2019 in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5131858 241119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening Writer

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!

Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in an Instagram video. After dropping the clip, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.

“It’s red season,” Taylor, 31, wrote over the reel, which featured the singer smiling while wearing a crimson red dress with rose petal-like sleeves, ruby earrings, and a fresh red manicure. She then cut to various Red-themed and red-colored things, like her custom Red ring, red dresses, jewelry, shoes, boxes, and more. “21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it’s worth the wait,” the chart-topper captioned the post.

After sharing the snippet, fans and die-hard “Swifties” went wild on social media, commenting with their thoughts about the clip. “WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE WAY WE GOT A RED SNIPPET AHHHH IT SOUNDS SO GOOD WTF,” one user exclaimed on Twitter. “[F]etus me loved this album and now i get to enjoy TAYLORS [sic] VERSION” another fan joked, sharing their excitement for the new record.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift's Hottest Performance Looks Of All-Time -- SEE PICS

Taylor Swift 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Taylor Swift 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Taylor Swift MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019

In June, the “Wildest Dreams” singer shared that Red (Taylor’s Version) would be the second re-recorded album in a series of six — the first was Fearless (Taylor‘s Version), released in April. The project began after Scooter Braun bought her former record label, Big Machine, and therefore took control of the masters to her first six albums. He ended up selling them for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings and Taylor declined to work with the private equity company for the masters, considering how Scooter would continue to profit off them via his Ithaca Holdings company.

In August, Taylor announced the 30-track version of Red (Taylor’s Version) would also feature new tracks with Phoebe BridgersEd Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet.”

“Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head,” the pop star added. “In burning red.”