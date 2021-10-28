See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Latex Red Dress In Gorgeous New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star shared a series of photos with bright, red colors, along with the sexy new picture.

Kourtney Kardashian seems prepared for a red hot Halloween! The 42-year-old reality star shared a handful of photos to her Instagram on Thursday October 28. Kourtney lead the pictures with the selfie in the sexy, strapless outfit, as she looked off camera, but seemed completely enamored. Most of the pictures had at least a little bit of red in them, and Kourtney simply captioned the photo set with a rose emoji.

Other than the selfie, Kourtney shared a photo of what looked like her kids Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick6, starring at a beautiful sunset, while Reign wore a red hoodie. She showed off a few more red sweaters (including one with Mickey Mouse) later on in the set. There was also a picture of a jaw-dropping arrangement of roses in a heart with a “T and K” symbol in the center, referencing her and her new fiancé Travis Barker’first names (very similar to when they got engaged). In a later picture, she showed off her engagement ring over a rose. She also included a photo of a red restaurant wall, followed by a picture of her meal, which was french fries and pasta with red sauce. Another food photo later in the set was a bunch of red peppers. She also gave a sneak peak of one of her possible Halloween costumes which was a devil with—you guessed it—red horns! The last photo was a picture in a book of Frank Sinatraopened over a bunch of rose petals.

Kourtney looks gorgeous in red. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

While Kourtney looked amazing in the red dress, it’s no surprise that she’s been loving roses lately, since they’ve played such a huge part in her engagement to Travis! When the blink-182 drummer popped the question on a Montecito, California beach, the couple were surrounded by roses. Kourtney also posed on a bed of rose petals and showed off her new engagement ring, shortly after Travis asked her to marry him. Since getting engaged, Kourtney and Travis’ relationship couldn’t seem better, as the pair enjoyed a haunted hayride before Halloween, and Travis got new tattoos, including one of Kourtney’s lips.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights