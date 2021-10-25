Watch

Katy Perry Rocks Cozy Pink Outfit & Covers The Beatles In The Gap’s Holiday Ad – Watch

Katy Perry
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Katy Perry Luisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021
Katy Perry - 31 January 2010 - Los Angeles, California - 52nd Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/arrgrammthr.017/1002010250
Katy Perry arrives at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘American Idol’ judge debuted a mellow version of the classic Beatles song ‘All You Need Is Love’ for her all new Gap ad.

“Love is all you need” is the perfect message for the holiday season! Katy Perry released a cover of The Beatles song, as she stars in the all new ad for Gap’s holiday line. The 37-year-old delivered an acoustic version of the song, which is available to stream, as she starred in the ad, which features her singing the song, as she goes through a day from waking up, working out, putting on makeup, and going to a photoshoot, where she debuted the festive outfit!

Katy’s outfits throughout the short ad were presumably all Gap clothes, with one of the most obvious ones being a gray Gap hoodie under a denim jacket, as she headed to her car, but her most exciting look in the commercial was when she wore a pink turtleneck sweater, with a matching sweatpants and beanie, plus a striped scarf, as she strummed a white acoustic guitar as snow fell.

In the caption, Katy celebrated how far she’s come in her career leading to her starring in the ad. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a [Mark Romanek]-directed holiday campaign,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreams do come true.” Katy also noted that for every stream that her “All You Need Is Love” cover gets on Spotify, Gap will donate $1 to the non-profit Baby2Baby, which “provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.” This isn’t the first time that Katy’s covered The Beatles. In the past, Katy’s performed renditions of other classics like “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday.” Katy also appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Paul McCartney back in 2013.

Katy Perry debuted her latest Beatles cover in a Gap ad. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Photos Of The Couple

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry looks colorful cute as she takes her pooch and daughter Daisy Dove to the beach during a family day in Santa Barbara! Katy who shares her adorable daughter with Orlando Bloom recently celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday on August 26th. Bloom paid tribute with a sweet message on his instagram story saying “The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child.” Katy sported an olive colored swimsuit with striped pants and a green wrap and finished the look with a straw hat. *Shot on August 31, 2021* Pictured: Katy Perry, Daisy Bloom BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katy Perry, Orlando BloomLuisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021

Katy looked plenty cozy in the pink ensemble in the ad. She also wore a gorgeous pink outfit, while she was out with Friends (literally) on October 23. She and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were spotted grabbing dinner with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox at Hollywood’s Sunset Towers.