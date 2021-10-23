Breaking News

‘Rust’ Director Joel Souza ‘Gutted’ By Halyna Hutchins Death After Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting

Joel Souza
Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Alec Baldwin participates in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre, in Beverly Hills, CalifComedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin - Show, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Alec Baldwin, Amanda Pohl. Actor Alec Baldwin, right, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, left, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her neighborhood in Midlothian, Va., . Baldwin campaigned for several candidates around the stateVirginia Election Alec Baldwin, Midlothian, USA - 22 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

After the heartbreaking prop-gun accident on-set, Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, said how upset he was by the cinematographer’s death.

Joel Souza48, broke his silence on the fatal shooting accident, which killed Halyna Hutchins and hospitalized him, on Saturday October 23, in a statement to Deadline. The Rust director mourned the loss of his friend and colleague in the  accident where Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun and led to the cinematographer’s death at 42-years-old.

Joel Souza spoke out after being released from the hospital from the shooting accident. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Joel offered condolences to Halyna’s family in his statement as he paid tribute to his co-worker. “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” he said. “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

During the accident, Joel had reportedly been hit in the shoulder and taken to a New Mexico hospital. He was released on Friday. The Glengarry Glen Ross actor had discharged the prop-gun, while filming on location at Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday October 21. A search warrant document obtained by NBC News following the shooting revealed that Alec had thought the gun was unloaded prior to firing and was told that it was safe to use.

Related Gallery

The Baldwin Brothers: See Photos Of Alec Baldwin & His Siblings

William Baldwin and Alec Baldwin16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 23 Jan 2010
William Baldwin, left, and Daniel Baldwin attend Spike TV's "One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" at the Apollo Theater, in New YorkSpike TV's "One Night Only: Alec Baldwin", New York, USA - 25 Jun 2017
Actors Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin (r) Watch the Match Between Kim Clijsters of Belgium and Samantha Stosur of Australia in Their Quarterfinals Round Match at the 2010 Us Open Tennis Championship at the Usta National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows New York Usa 07 September 2010 the Us Open Championship Runs Through 12 September when the Men's Final is Scheduled to Be Played United States Flushing MeadowsUsa Tennis Us Open 2010 Grand Slam - Sep 2010

After the incident, Alec tweeted a statement, where he also mourned the tragic loss of Halyna in the accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote, mentioning that he was helping police in their investigation into the accident. The actor also mentioned that he was speaking to the cinematographer’s husband and offering support to her loved ones. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he tweeted.

 