‘Rust’ Director Joel Souza ‘Gutted’ By Halyna Hutchins Death After Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting

After the heartbreaking prop-gun accident on-set, Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, said how upset he was by the cinematographer’s death.

Joel Souza, 48, broke his silence on the fatal shooting accident, which killed Halyna Hutchins and hospitalized him, on Saturday October 23, in a statement to Deadline. The Rust director mourned the loss of his friend and colleague in the accident where Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun and led to the cinematographer’s death at 42-years-old.

Joel offered condolences to Halyna’s family in his statement as he paid tribute to his co-worker. “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” he said. “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

During the accident, Joel had reportedly been hit in the shoulder and taken to a New Mexico hospital. He was released on Friday. The Glengarry Glen Ross actor had discharged the prop-gun, while filming on location at Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday October 21. A search warrant document obtained by NBC News following the shooting revealed that Alec had thought the gun was unloaded prior to firing and was told that it was safe to use.

After the incident, Alec tweeted a statement, where he also mourned the tragic loss of Halyna in the accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote, mentioning that he was helping police in their investigation into the accident. The actor also mentioned that he was speaking to the cinematographer’s husband and offering support to her loved ones. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he tweeted.