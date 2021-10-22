Madisson Hausburg, 27, Married: ‘Siesta Key’ Star Weds Ish Soto, 47, With Costars In Attendance

With just over two months to go until she gives birth, ‘Siesta Key’ star, Madisson Hausburg, married Ish Soto on Oct. 21. Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens and more were in attendance.

Congratulations are in order for Madisson Hausburg! The 27-year-old married Ish Soto in a gorgeous outdoor wedding on Thursday, Oct. 21. Madisson’s best friend, bridesmaid and Siesta Key costar, Kelsey Owens, posted a stunning photo of the bride before the ceremony, where she showed off her baby bump in her wedding dress. Madisson rocked a beautiful lace gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut neckline. The gown had a high slit up the center and accentuated the reality star’s growing belly. She and Ish are currently expecting their first child, due on Jan. 1, 2022.

Other wedding attendees shared videos of Madisson and Ish at the altar, where they shared a romantic first kiss. Madisson looked madly in love as she stared at her husband, who is 20 years her senior. Several of Madisson’s Siesta Key co-stars — like Juliette Porter, Amanda Miller and Chloe Trautman — posted photos and videos from the big day on their Instagram Stories.

Juliette had fans buzzing over her date for the wedding. Earlier this year, she ended her relationship with Sam Logan, who she had been dating for over a year. They even moved in together on the most recent of Siesta Key, which was filmed at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. Well, Juliette definitely appears to have moved on. She was seen cozying up to Clark Drum in behind-the-scenes Instagram videos from the wedding day. Chloe even snapped a vid of Juliette licking Clark’s ear before the ceremony began!

Madisson and Ish met when he was a producer on season one of Siesta Key in 2017. However, they didn’t get together romantically until filming ended and they were both living in Los Angeles. Madisson returned for season two, which was filmed in 2018, with a big surprise for her friends (and the show’s fans), as she revealed that she was dating Ish. At first, the relationship was met with some skepticism, especially from Madisson’s family, but everyone eventually came around!

During the June 2020 reunion for season three of Siesta Key, Madisson confirmed that she and Ish were engaged. However, while filming season four of the MTV show in early 2021, Madisson began struggling with anxiety and depression, and she and Ish decided to postpone planning their wedding. That didn’t last long, though! In Aug. 2021, she revealed that she was pregnant, and the wedding came just two and a half months later.