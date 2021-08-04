Madisson Hausburg Pregnant: ‘Siesta Key’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Fiance

Another ‘Siesta Key’ baby is on the way! Madisson Hausburg and her fiance, Ish Soto, are expecting their first child.

Madisson Hausburg, 27, is pregnant! The Siesta Key star announced the exciting news on Instagram on Aug. 4. She shared a photo of herself showing off her bare baby bump, with fiance, Ish Soto, 47, by her side. Madisson has her hands cupped around her stomach, while Ish is pulling her close at the waist. “Mom and Dad,” Madisson captioned the image, along with a heart and baby emoji. She also shared the little one’s due date, “January 1, 2022.”

In another photo, Madisson is wearing short shorts and an oversized button down shirt, which is unbuttoned to reveal her bare belly. Ish is standing behind her with his arms wrapped around her stomach, and she’s making a goofy face for the camera. Madisson also posted a video of her baby’s ultrasound, as well.

Madisson and Ish’s 20-year age difference has been a key storyline since they got together on Siesta Key. Ish was actually a producer on the show during its first season, but the two didn’t start dating until after he stopped working on the show. In August 2020, during the season three Siesta Key reunion, Madisson revealed that she and Ish had gotten engaged.

On season four of the show, which was filmed at the end of 2020/beginning of 2021, Madisson told Ish that she wanted to postpone their wedding due to her anxiety. It’s unclear whether they plan to tie the knot before their little one’s arrival at the beginning of 2022, but they certainly have a lot to look forward to either way!

After Madisson shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, she was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and friends. “AHHH my heart is bursting!!!” her best friend, Kelsey Owens, wrote. “You both are going to be the best parents. That’s one lucky baby.” Co-star, Chloe Trautman, added, “So exciting!” and Camilla Cattaneo gushed, “So happy for you both.” The season 4 finale of Siesta Key airs on Wed. Aug. 4 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, followed by the reunion show.