‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Madisson Breaks Down In Tears Due To Anxiety Over Ish Leaving The Island

With Ish leaving the island to go take care of business, Madisson struggles with anxiety and opens up about it to Kelsey in this ‘Siesta Key’ sneak peek.

Madisson Hausburg will deal with some intense personal struggles on the June 30 episode of Siesta Key. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from the episode, she has a heart-to-heart with her BFF, Kelsey Owens, about dealing with anxiety and depression. This time, the anxiety is brought on by Madisson’s fiance, Ish Soto, having to leave the group’s vacation to a private island in order to get some work done back in Los Angeles.

“When he leaves, I feel so alone sometimes,” Madisson says, through tears. “My anxiety gets to bad and I freak out. I know this isn’t the first time it’s come up in my life. I know I’ll deal with it for the rest of my life and it scares me.” Kelsey assures Madisson that she can “open up to [her] about anything” without judgment. By that point, though, Madisson is sobbing as she tries to explain why the situation is so hard for her.

“I just feel so dumb because there’s no specific reason for me to feel this way,” she explains. “I know that, in theory, this is something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life. I will have to deal with ups and downs and anxiety and depression and I know that. Every time he [says to] me, “I will stay if you need me.” And I feel so stupid sometimes because there’s no reason that it comes on, you know? I have friends who are incredible. I have a fiance. I just feel stupid for having any anxiety or depression because I live such an amazing, incredible life.”

Kelsey is brought to tears by her friend’s confession, and she offers some encouragement. “You’re not stupid,” she assures Madisson. “Everything that’s going on mentally and all that — that’s not something you can necessarily control. It’s going to happen. You can’t blame yourself. It’s not your fault. I can’t say that I have gone through that, so I’m not going to even try to give you any advice. But I’m so glad you’re talking about it. That is really brave.” Madisson is clearly grateful for Kelsey’s advice, and tells her, “You’re a really good friend, Kelsey.”

Madisson has not been shy about some of the struggles she’s faced in her relationship with Ish, particularly regarding their 20 year age difference. “I think, for so long, I overcompensated and was like, ‘Age doesn’t bother me,’ because everyone else was so upset about the age,” Madisson told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May. “So I felt like I had to defend this relationship so hardcore. But this season, I let myself feel what I’m feeling. Yeah, I am scared because of the age difference. We want to have a family someday. I want to be with him forever. What does that look like?”

She admitted to having “a lot of fear about the future” with Ish, but was able to come to terms with it thanks to the help of her friends. “I thought for so long that people had this stigma against me [because of the relationship],” Madisson explained. “The fans do, for sure, still, but I do have a huge support system. Kelsey and Amanda [Miller] are two of them and they were so incredible when I did finally open up to them about it.”