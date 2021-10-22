See Message

Debra Messing Defends Alec Baldwin After Accidental Shooting: ‘Praying For All Their Families’

debra messing alec baldwin
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Alec Baldwin participates in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre, in Beverly Hills, Calif Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin - Show, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Alec Baldwin, Amanda Pohl. Actor Alec Baldwin, right, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, left, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her neighborhood in Midlothian, Va., . Baldwin campaigned for several candidates around the state Virginia Election Alec Baldwin, Midlothian, USA - 22 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Alec Baldwin got some public support from his friend, Debra Messing, after he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of his new movie.

Debra Messing has Alec Baldwin’s back after he was involved in an accidental shooting on the set of his new movie, Rust, on Oct. 21. When Benny Johnson tweeted about the incident, writing, “BREAKING: Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway. This is the accurate headline FYI,” Debra jumped in to shoot the critic down. “It is absolutely NOT,” she tweeted. “A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then, a catastrophic event happened where Halyna Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

Alec was filming scenes for Rust in New Mexico with a prop gun when he accidentally discharged the weapon. Halyna, 42, the Director of Photography on the movie, and Joel Souza, the film’s director, were victims of the accidental shooting. They were rushed to separate hospitals, with Halyna being flown in by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries. Joel was sent to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical facility via ambulance, and was treated for his injuries there.

debra messing alec baldwni
Debra Messing and Alec Baldwin worked together multiple times when he guest-starred on ‘Will & Grace.’ (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

So far, Alec has not publicly spoken about the incident. However, he was photographed on-set shortly after the shooting happened, and he looked absolutely distraught. One image showed the actor taking a phone call, while another showed him bent over to the ground with his hands on his knees.

Related Gallery

Debra Messing -- PHOTOS

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nbc-Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885557ae) Debra Messing, Eric McCormack Will & Grace - 1998 NBC-TV USA Scene Still
Debra Messing Christian Siriano Show for NYFW FW19 - Front Row and Backstage, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2019 Wearing Christian Siriano
Debra Messing Naeem Khan show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Feb 2019

halyna hutchins
Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed during the on-set shooting. (James Gourley/Variety/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that Benny’s tweet about the shooting is NOT accurate. The investigation into the incident is currently open and active, but no charges have been filed against Alec or anyone else on set at this time. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses who may have more information.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation,” a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions LLC confirmed. “We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”