Meghan McCain Lists Jeanine Pirro & Donald Trump Jr. As Worst ‘View’ Guests She Interviewed

In her new audio memoir, Meghan McCain reportedly names Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro as among the worst guests that she interviewed on ‘The View.’

Meghan McCain did not hold back in her upcoming audio memoir, Bad Republican. The 36-year-old outspoken conservative delved into much about the 3 and a half years she spent as a co-host on The View, and according to excerpts of the memoir obtained by the Daily Mail, she even named the people who she did not enjoy interviewing on the show. Those names include former FBI Director James Comey, political commentator Rachel Maddow, and actor Nathan Lane.

“James Comey was so slick and rehearsed that he was a terrible guest,” Meghan reportedly said in the memoir. “Rachel Maddow same thing. Nathan Lane was a d**k. It made me so mad because I loved him before I met him.”

But of all the guests, Meghan reportedly said that Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News personality and Donald Trump loyalist, left the worst taste in her mouth. In case you don’t recall, Jeanine appeared on the ABC daytime show on July 19, 2018, and she got into a major fight with Whoopi Goldberg. “She came on the show and told us we all had Trump Derangement Syndrome, and when we pushed back, she became instantly enraged,” Meghan recalled of the turbulent interview in her memoir. “I heard Whoopi yelling at her to get the hell out of the building.”

Donald Trump Jr. also made quite the splash when he spoke to Meghan and the rest of her co-hosts on The View. “It was a disaster,” Meghan recalled of the former president’s son’s explosive interview on November 7, 2019. “He packed the audience with Trump supporters and brought his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle who I used to work with at Fox News, before she was fired for allegedly sending around penis pictures.” Meghan added of the incident, “It felt a lot like an episode of the Jerry Springer Show or an MMA cage.”

Meghan left The View in July 2021 for a job as an opinion columnist at Daily Mail, as well as to focus on her family. In excerpts from Bad Republican that were obtained by Variety, Meghan claimed that she experienced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” while being the lone conservative. She also said that Whoopi “turned on her” after the two started off on good terms, and that Joy Behar‘s diss to Meghan after she returned from maternity leave was her last straw before she quit the show.

Bad Republican will be available via Audible on October 21.