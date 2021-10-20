Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free As She Gets Back To Working Out After ‘Procrastinating’

Jessica Simpson was a natural beauty in a new photo that showed the star preparing to exercise on the treadmill for her ‘first day back at it.’

After some time away from her regular fitness routine, Jessica Simpson is “back at it.” The 41-year-old entrepreneur returned to the gym on Tuesday, October 19, and she posted a photo of herself on the treadmill ahead of the workout. In the snapshot, Jessica went makeup-free while dressed in a black, long-sleeved shirt, matching pants, graphic socks, and black sneakers. Her stunning blonde locks were also on full display for her selfie, which Jessica took just before she tackled the cardio exercise.

In her caption, Jessica declared that she would no longer be taking a reprieve from fitness and would resume prioritizing her health. “First day back at it and I’m already hurtin’ and feelin’ real dramatic about being sore,” the mom-of-three said. “I have been craving this, but procrastinating. One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points!” she added. Jessica then closed out her caption with the hashtags “beastmode” and “#goMOMSgo.”

In the comments section, Jessica’s followers praised the multi-talented star for her dedication to exercise. “You are a true inspiration,” one fan said, while another commented, “So proud of you.” Others noted how casually stunning Jessica looked for a workout. “Your so Gorgeous Queen,” a fan said.

Jessica is a very busy woman, so we can’t blame her for taking some time away from the gym. For starters, she’s busy taking care of her kids Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. She also runs The Jessica Simpson Collection, her fashion line that she launched back in 2005. Recently, the company released it’s new collection of Fall items, featuring everything from denim to leopard print. To promote the new clothing line, Jessica shot the photography campaign at her home.

“I wanted this season’s photography to evoke that comfort and confidence of home with that readiness we all feel for fashion and getting back out into the world again,” she told People. “We’re bringing back the fun of getting dressed.”