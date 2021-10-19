See Pics

Taraji P. Henson, 51, Rocks Cutout Swimsuit To Show Off Fitness Transformation For ‘Women’s Health’

Taraji Henson
Marcus Smith for Women’s Health
Taraji P. Henson Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, Central Park's Wollman Rink, New York, USA - 13 May 2019
Taraji P. Henson looked a complete knockout as she lived it up during a romantic Valentine’s weekend with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden. The 49-year-old actress slipped into a daring black bejeweled swimsuit and enjoyed some quality time with Kelvin — who she is set to wed on April 4 — at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The lovebirds took a break from freezing cold Chicago where she is shooting the spin-off to her hit show Empire.   The Oscar-winning actress and retired NFL player arrived at their private ocean view suite where they were welcomed with a Nobu signature cocktail and specially prepared dessert to celebrate the Valentine’s Day weekend. The couple kicked off their lovers’ escape with a romantic boat tour of the famous Cabo San Lucas Arch where they  dined on lobster, oysters and chocolate covered strawberries as they toasted to their upcoming nuptials. After their sunset cruise, the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Nobu Restaurant where they dined on signature dishes such as Salmon tartare with caviar, Octopus Tiradito, Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, miso black cod and yellowtail sashimi to name a few. Taraji took to her Instagram to show off  her heart shaped strawberry that she fed to her fiancé. The next day the loving couple started their morning with freshly prepared breakfast from Malibu Farm before retreating to the adults only infinity pool. The duo spent the day lounging by the pool with friends and graciously taking photos with fans. Generous Taraji even bought the whole pool a round of cocktails. In the early afternoon they headed to Esencia Spa where they took advantage of the outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, cabana jacuzzi and hydrotherapy pool before they went in for their couple’s massage and facials. Kelvin was also spotted working out of the state-of-the-art gym while Taraji was snapping pictures to commemorate her first time at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Nobu Restaurant pulled out all the stops for their next dinner date w
Taraji P. HensonVariety Actors on Actors, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Apr 2019
Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York 2019 Variety's Power of Women: , New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Empire’ actress opened up about her experiences with holistic medicine and showed off her body in a the new interview.

Taraji P. Henson shared some of her fitness secrets, as she posed for gorgeous new photos for her Women’s Health magazine cover story, which was published on Tuesday October 19. The Hustle And Flow actress explained her fitness routine, but she also opened up about being rushed to the hospital for severe stomach issues back in 2017, and how it shook her life up.

Taraji showing off her gorgeous orange bathing suit for ‘Women’s Health.’ (Marcus Smith for Women’s Health)

Taraji sported a bunch of different fitness-friendly outfits throughout the shoot. In one photo, she rocked plain orange bikini bottoms with a matching t-shirt with white striped-sleeves, and the shirt was tied up in a crop-top. In her cover photo, she showed off her legs as she squatted down, wearing a green, knit turtleneck sweater. She also had a white pair of sandals on, as she gazed into the camera for the photo. In another picture, Taraji rocked a yellow sports bra and booty shorts under a bright blue jacket, as she showed off her running skills with a pair of white sneakers.

Taraji was on the cover of the newest ‘Women’s Health.’ (Marcus Smith for Women’s Health
)

Related Gallery

Stars In Sexy Cutout Swimsuits -- See Pics

Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora, UK singer and Australian judge of TV program ‘The Voice’ is seen looking ‘pretty in pink’ as she took a dip in Sydney Harbour during an outing on Sunday. Rita accessorized with drop earrings and funking matching sunglasses as she looked sensational taking a rest on a rock. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Retired alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico! Pictured: Lindsey Vonn BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a bright green bikini by the pool at her hotel in Antibes, France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL1500644 170517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Italy Rights, United States of America Rights

In the interview, Taraji opened up about turning to holistic medicine after experiencing intense stomach issues that led to extreme vomiting. She said her doctor warned her about fixing the issues to prevent ulcers and stomach cancer, before she turned to a holistic doctor who turned her onto a plant-based diet. “Western medicine saves lives,” she told Women’s Health. “But it wasn’t helping in my situation.”

Taraji showing off some of her running for the magazine. (Marcus Smith for Women’s Health)

Taraji said she’d been pretty good about moderating prior to the pandemic, but during lockdown, she began indulging again, before she made a change again and began dieting and exercising again. “The older you get, the harder it is to get in shape. I didn’t want to be climbing out of a hole,” she told the magazine. “When I get those endorphins going, I’m like a whole different girl.” Along with workouts, she revealed that she’d been inspired to pursue other projects and was planning on releasing an EP of original music.

 