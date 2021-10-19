Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Slays Little Black Dress With Knee-High Boots — Photo

Hailie Jade looked fabulous when she rocked a skintight black mini dress with an open back in a sexy new photo.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, 25, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Hailie showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight short-sleeve black mini dress with a gaping cutout in the back. The dress had a super short hemline which revealed her toned legs.

Hailie accessorized her LBD with a pair of tan, knee-high snakeskin leather heeled boots, a claw clip, and a black blazer draped over her arm. In the photo, which was taken from behind, Hailie shielded her gorgeous face from the sun and she captioned the photo with three black hearts.

Hailie has been rocking a ton of fabulous outfits lately and one of our favorites was a photo of her walking into a building while wearing a pair of skintight black leather flared pants with a sleeveless white knit tank top, sneakers, and a leather purse.

She captioned the photo, “absolutely nobody: my face:” as she is looking behind her into the distance with a serious face on. As for her glam, she had her shoulder-length brown hair down in waves with natural makeup.

Hailie’s one lucky girl, considering it was just announced earlier this month, that her 48-year-old father will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in Los Angeles. Also performing at the iconic show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.