Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Mini Dress As She Holds Hands With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a sheer black mini dress while out on a date with Travis Barker in NYC.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, looked sexier than ever while on a date night with Travis Barker in NYC on Oct. 14. The mother-of-three showed off her toned legs in a skintight black Rick Owens Collage Mini Skirt that had slits on the side and a super short hem. She styled the skirt with a plunging scoop-neck Cup of Stars Tate Blouse that featured sheer mesh long sleeves and a turtleneck.

Kourt accessorized her edgy look with a pair of knee-high leather Gia Borghini Rosie 8 Black Boots and a Gucci Black Fur Small Top Handle Satchel Pochette Evening Bag. Meanwhile, Travis, 45, who was holding Kourtney’s hand, rocked a pair of tight black pants with zippers down the front of the legs styled with a long-sleeve green crewneck sweater.

Kourtney has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and earlier that same day, she rocked a long-sleeve black Leo Fall 2021 Snakeskin Mini Dress that was cinched in at her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of skintight leather Naked Wolfe Spice Black Stretch Boots, Rick Owens Rick Sunglasses, and a Hermes Mini Kelly Bag.

Just the other day on Oct. 12, she went to Erewhon Market in Calabasas when she rocked a sexy mini dress. The skintight off-the-shoulder black mini dress featured long sleeves and buttons down the entire front.

Kourtney styled her LBD with a pair of over-the-knee slouchy black leather heeled boots, a face mask, and sunglasses. That same day, Kourt posted a slew of sultry photos of herself to her Instagram, posing with her home decor of skeletons and skulls. She captioned the photo, “Queen of Halloween.”