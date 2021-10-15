Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Mini Dress As She Holds Hands With Travis Barker

kourtney kardashian
Robert O'Neil/SplashNews
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian displays her legs wearing a snakeskin dress and knee-high boots while exiting her NYC Hotel with her man Travis Barker as they head to NBC. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at The Ritz-Carlton hotel after not attending the Met Gala in New York.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a sheer black mini dress while out on a date with Travis Barker in NYC.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, looked sexier than ever while on a date night with Travis Barker in NYC on Oct. 14. The mother-of-three showed off her toned legs in a skintight black Rick Owens Collage Mini Skirt that had slits on the side and a super short hem. She styled the skirt with a plunging scoop-neck Cup of Stars Tate Blouse that featured sheer mesh long sleeves and a turtleneck.

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were out in New York City on Oct. 15, when Kourtney looked fabulous in a skintight black Rick Owens Collage Mini Skirt with a sheer Cup of Stars Tate Blouse, a pair of Gia Borghini Rosie 8 Black Boots & a Gucci Black Fur Small Top Handle Satchel Pochette Evening Bag. (Robert O’Neil/SplashNews)

Kourt accessorized her edgy look with a pair of knee-high leather Gia Borghini Rosie 8 Black Boots and a Gucci Black Fur Small Top Handle Satchel Pochette Evening Bag. Meanwhile, Travis, 45, who was holding Kourtney’s hand, rocked a pair of tight black pants with zippers down the front of the legs styled with a long-sleeve green crewneck sweater.

Kourtney has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and earlier that same day, she rocked a long-sleeve black Leo Fall 2021 Snakeskin Mini Dress that was cinched in at her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of skintight leather Naked Wolfe Spice Black Stretch Boots, Rick Owens Rick Sunglasses, and a Hermes Mini Kelly Bag.

Related Gallery

The KarJenners' Sexiest Sheer Looks: Kim's Sparkling Jumpsuit & More

Kendall Jenner out and about in New York in a see-through dress Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5266444 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner with Canelo Alvarez at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just the other day on Oct. 12, she went to Erewhon Market in Calabasas when she rocked a sexy mini dress. The skintight off-the-shoulder black mini dress featured long sleeves and buttons down the entire front.

Kourtney styled her LBD with a pair of over-the-knee slouchy black leather heeled boots, a face mask, and sunglasses. That same day, Kourt posted a slew of sultry photos of herself to her Instagram, posing with her home decor of skeletons and skulls. She captioned the photo, “Queen of Halloween.”