Kim Kardashian Models Sexy Cutout Nightgown From SKIMs Sleepwear Collection — Watch

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy tight cutout dress from her new SKIMS sleepwear collection.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, everything she wears is sexy and her latest Instagram proved that. Kim posted a mirror selfie rocking a new nightgown from her SKIMS sleepwear collection and she looked stunning. The spaghetti strap black maxi dress hugged her frame perfectly while a massive cutout on the waist and a low-cut scoop-neckline showed off major skin.

Kim posted the video of herself while saying to the camera, “This is the pajama dress it’s definitely super open in the front it’s really cute.” The sleepwear collection dropped on Oct. 15 and all of the pieces are super sexy and comfortable.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Kim has been on a roll lately. She recently hosted Saturday Night Live where she slayed in a slew of seriously gorgeous outfits. One of our favorites was her neon pink crushed velvet blazer with matching satin pants and boots.

Kim chose to go shirtless underneath the Balenciaga Crushed Velvet Coat Dress and she topped her look off with matching gloves and pointed-toe Vetements x Manolo Pink Thigh High Boots. She accessorized with massive, chunky silver hoop earrings, black Balenciaga Bb0156S Oversized Rectangular Sunglasses, and a sparkly crystal-embellished Balenciaga Hourglass Bag purse. We absolutely loved this look on Kim – she looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

Aside from this look, she rocked yet another Balenciaga ensemble featuring a pair of skintight black leather pants, a tight metallic black spandex long-sleeve top, and an oversized black leather puffy vest on top. Leather accessories including a black hat, brown gloves, and a red tote bag completed her look.