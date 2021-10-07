Fashion

Kim Kardashian Ditches The Black Clothes & Wears Head-To-Toe Pink In NYC — Photos

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe hot pink power suit while out in NYC on Oct. 7.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has been wearing a lot of all-black outfits lately but she decided to switch it up when she was out in New York City on October 7. The mother-of-four looked fabulous when she wore a neon pink crushed velvet blacker with matching satin pants and boots.

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous in this head-to-toe pink outfit featuring a fitted blazer with exaggerated shoulders styled with matching satin pants & heeled booties while out in NYC on Oct. 7. (Jackson Lee/SplashNews)

Kim chose to go shirtless underneath the blazer and she topped her look off with matching gloves and pointed-toe heeled boots. She accessorized with massive, chunky silver hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a sparkly silver purse. We absolutely loved this look on Kim – she looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

Kim’s all-pink ensemble is a total 180 from the outfits she has been wearing lately which consist of only black pieces. Just yesterday she was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live when she arrived in a Balenciaga look featuring a pair of skintight black leather pants, a tight metallic black spandex long-sleeve top, and an oversized black leather puffy vest on top. Leather accessories including a black hat, brown gloves, and a red tote bag completed her look.

After rehearsals, Kim headed to dinner rocking a pair of skintight black Balenciaga Synthetic Cosmetic Pantashoe leggings with a three-quarter sleeve Balenciaga Knotted Crepe Top. The top was cinched in at her tiny waist and she added a pair of tight black gloves. On top of her outfit, she threw on a huge iridescent fluffy, floor-length Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2021 Coat that was made up of sparkly feathers.

Although Kim has been wearing a lot of monochromatic black outfits lately, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like color and the perfect example was on Sept. 30. She was at Nobu Malibu when she wore bright purple high-waisted Balenciaga Satin Pants with a matching Balenciaga Purple Ruched Top and a brown Balenciaga Padded Leather Coat on top. A pair of coordinating purple Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots tied her look together.