Cardi B Reveals Why She's No Longer Vocal About Politics: 'I'm Tired Of Getting Bullied'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
The ‘Up’ rapper admitted that clashing with Republicans was exhausting, and that played a key part in her stopping speaking out on political issues.

Regularly being vocal about political issues can be tiring, and Cardi B admitted that getting negative responses from conservatives made her want to stop speaking out. The 29-year-old rapper responded to a fan who asked about why she doesn’t seem to voice her opinions nearly as much as she used to in an October 14 tweet. She admitted that backlash from both right-leaning people as well as some people that she was trying to help made her want to stop.

Cardi put her thoughts simply in the tweet. “I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” she wrote. She also clapped back at a fan, who dissed her and said the rapper seemed “slow” and was “ruining everything,” by voicing her opinion. “It was the only way YOU would of [sic] understand me,” she wrote.

In the lead up to the 2020 election, Cardi was a surprising but powerful voice in the political arena, bridging the gap between the worlds of celebrities and politics. The Invasion of Privacy rapper engaged with politicians throughout 2020 to help inform her fans about issues and share her opinions. She had Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on during an April 2020 Instagram Live, where the two spoke about then-President Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cardi later spoke to President Joe Bidenwhen he was just the Democratic candidate, to share what she was looking for in a leader, especially in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want a timeline of when things are going to get better. I want a president to tell me what are the steps to get better, besides you know, taking precaution with our masks and quarantine,” she said at the time.

Cardi had been incredibly outspoken during the 2020 election about a variety of issues. ( Alex Pesantes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Of course, as Cardi was going against Trump, she was met with some detractors. She engaged in a pretty heated back and forth with right wing commentator Candace Owens on social media in September 2020. Candace had claimed that Biden’s team was only using Cardi to help get Black voters to the polls, while the commentator insulted Cardi, by calling her “illiterate” in a tweet. The rapper clapped back and said that Candace was manipulated by Trump and said that she shouldn’t underestimate Cardi’s influence. “I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU. I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you,” she wrote.

Cardi opened up about why she’s no longer outspoken about politics in an October tweet. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Other than speaking to politicians and putting down right-wing talking heads, Cardi was one of many stars who used her platform to call for justice for Breonna Taylorwho was shot and killed by police. “The fight ain’t over till you get justice,” she tweeted on what would’ve been Breonna’s 27th birthday.

 

 