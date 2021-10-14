See Pic

Matt Damon Shows Off Red Mohawk His Daughters Gave Him That Made Him Look ‘Like A Rooster’

Matt Damon
Shutterstock
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso Actor Matt Damon, left, and his wife Luciana Barroso pose for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy Film Festival Downsizing Opening Gala, Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2017
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso clutch hands as they make their way into a medical building for what appears a doctor's visit. No telling what the visit is for, but the couple looked to be making a routine visit. The actor recently revealed that his oldest daughter had coronavirus in New York City while the rest of the Damons quarantined in Ireland. Pictured: Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Matt Damon, left, and his wife Luciana Damon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Suburbicon' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy Film Festival Suburbicon Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 02 Sep 2017
Matt Damon and Luciana Damon 'Ford v Ferrari' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Matt Damon hilariously recalled looking like a rooster when he let his daughters give him a vibrant hair makeover while vacationing in Italy.

Anything for his daughters. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Matt Damon, 50, shared a hilarious story about his daughters giving him quite the hair makeover — a red mohawk. It just so happens the actor had a FaceTime with the mayor of Dalkey, Ireland.

The family bonding moment occurred while Matt was filming The Last Duel in Italy. Filming halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, the star figured why not have a little fun and make the most out of their time there. “My family and I, we just took a vote and we decided to stay and it was a great decision. We had a great time there and just got absorbed into this beautiful little community there,” the Good Will Hunting star says.

Matt, who was also joined on the episode by longtime friend Ben Affleck and director Nicole Holofcener, admitted he and his wife had had a few drinks before giving in! “I had let the kids dye my hair red. It was their art project basically, and it was clear that we weren’t going back to work,” Matt shared, while Ben chimed in, “There’s nothing children like more than to humiliate their parents.”

“Then they decide that I needed a mohawk, so they mohawked me. And that was the night that I FaceTimed him, and [the mayor] was like, ‘What are you doing?’ ” Matt says with a laugh before admitting, “The hair was actually maroon, I looked like a rooster.”

Matt Damon
Matt Damon’The Last Duel’ premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy – 10 Sep 2021 (Shutterstock)

The Jason Bourne actor shares daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Isabella, 15, and Alexia, 22, with his wife of 16 years, Luciana,45. Although the family typically lays low on social media, the fun bunch loves to spend time together when they can. Most recently the #girldad took three of his daughters, Alexia, Isabella, and Stella, out for a Harry Styles concert on Sunday, October 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Before that, the entire brood went to Disneyland, on August 20, for Gia’s 13th birthday. They were all seen wearing matching Disney-themed T-shirts that read, “The Birthday Squad,” which only further proves that this family’s bond is as tight as ever.