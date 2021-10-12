See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Chanel Racing Suit In New Photos: ‘Buckle Up’

Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner filming their new show for Hulu in West Hollywood at a furniture store. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian films a scene for her new reality show with her mother Kris Jenner as they shop for rugs at the Woven rug store in West Hollywood. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share eye-catching new pics of herself posing in a black and white Chanel suit while leaning on a gorgeous car.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is making jaws drop with her latest Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked amazing while wearing a black racing suit that had the Chanel logo all over it in white in the sizzling pics and posed while leaning on a shiny black sports car. She had her long straight locks down and added black heels to her look as well as natural-looking makeup.

“Buckle up 🐎,” the caption for the snapshots read. Once she shared them, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment and they were full of compliments! “You look so good!” one follower exclaimed while another told her the colors of the Chanel suit looked great on her. A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.”

Before Khloe shared her latest epic photos, she made headlines for looking fantastic at the Saturday Night Live after party last weekend after supporting her sister Kim Kardashian‘s hosting debut. She was photographed with family friend Scott Disick as she showed off a stylish red mini dress under a red jacket and red heels. She also added a red face mask to top off the look and had her long locks down.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looking great in another photo. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Her Photos Before & After Nose Job Here

Khloe Kardashian 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season Two Launch, Hollywood, California, America - 19 Mar 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'The Cheetah Girls One World' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 12 Aug 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami' Reality TV show launch party at Wet Republic, Las Vegas, America - 16 Aug 2009 Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian promoting the kick off of their new tv show 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami'

Khloe also appeared on the episode Kim hosted in a comedy skit about their oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Her mom Kris Jenner also made an appearance and they were both right by Kim’s side as she cracked jokes about herself and her family in her opening monologue. Kim’s ex Kanye West was also reportedly in the audience during the live taping and at one point, the beauty even apparently blew a kiss to him.

When Khloe’s not rocking fashionable outfits in solo pics or supporting her sister Kim’s big achievements, she’s being a doting mom to her daughter True, 3, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. She often shares pics and videos of the tot on various outings or just having fun playing at their home.