Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Chanel Racing Suit In New Photos: ‘Buckle Up’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share eye-catching new pics of herself posing in a black and white Chanel suit while leaning on a gorgeous car.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is making jaws drop with her latest Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked amazing while wearing a black racing suit that had the Chanel logo all over it in white in the sizzling pics and posed while leaning on a shiny black sports car. She had her long straight locks down and added black heels to her look as well as natural-looking makeup.

“Buckle up 🐎,” the caption for the snapshots read. Once she shared them, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment and they were full of compliments! “You look so good!” one follower exclaimed while another told her the colors of the Chanel suit looked great on her. A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.”

Before Khloe shared her latest epic photos, she made headlines for looking fantastic at the Saturday Night Live after party last weekend after supporting her sister Kim Kardashian‘s hosting debut. She was photographed with family friend Scott Disick as she showed off a stylish red mini dress under a red jacket and red heels. She also added a red face mask to top off the look and had her long locks down.

Khloe also appeared on the episode Kim hosted in a comedy skit about their oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Her mom Kris Jenner also made an appearance and they were both right by Kim’s side as she cracked jokes about herself and her family in her opening monologue. Kim’s ex Kanye West was also reportedly in the audience during the live taping and at one point, the beauty even apparently blew a kiss to him.

When Khloe’s not rocking fashionable outfits in solo pics or supporting her sister Kim’s big achievements, she’s being a doting mom to her daughter True, 3, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. She often shares pics and videos of the tot on various outings or just having fun playing at their home.