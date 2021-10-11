Tyra Banks Channels ‘The Lion King’ For Disney Heroes Night On ‘DWTS’

While hosting the Oct. 11 episode of ‘DWTS,’ Tyra Banks dressed in theme by wearing a ‘Lion King’-inspired outfit for Disney Heroes night.

The theme of the Oct. 11 episode of Dancing With the Stars was Disney: Heroes night, which meant that the contestants and their pro partners honored some big-time, heroic Disney characters. Of course, host Tyra Banks also had to get in on the fun with a Disney-themed outfit of her own. For the show, Tyra wore a Lion King-inspired outfit, rocking a gorgeous gold dress with feathered neckline and intense gold choker. Her hair was pulled back into an updo, channeling Beyonce during her run as Nala in the live-action Lion King film.

Tyra never disappoints when it comes to dressing for the theme on DWTS. On the Oct. 4 episode, she went all-out for the Britney Spears-themed show. To start off the night, Tyra rocked a schoolgirl outfit, which was reminiscent of Britney’s “Hit Me Baby One More Time” era. Then, she changed into a green dress with a snake wrapped around her neck, paying tribute to the “I’m A Slave 4 U” time in Britney’s career.

This week is a big one for all of the season 30 contestants on DWTS, as its the first time they’ll have to learn TWO dances in one week. The show will have a special second episode on Oct. 12, where the cast will channel their inner Disney villains. The 13 remaining contestants were definitely put to the test as they prepared for double the fun!

Dancing With the Stars is only into its fourth week of competition amidst its 30th season, and there’s already been some setbacks. Cody Rigsby and his partner, Cheryl Burke, both tested positive for COVID-19 after the first episode. On Sept. 27, their dance was judged based on rehearsal footage as they quarantined away from the rest of the cast. Then, on Oct. 4, they did something extremely unconventional by dancing separately from their homes as they completed their quarantine. Luckily, the stars’ fans have kept them in the competition, and they were cleared to be back in the ballroom this week.

The next episode of Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8:00 p.m. After this week, it will return to airing on Mondays only at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, with a new season of The Bachelorette premiering on Oct. 19.