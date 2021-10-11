See Pic

J.Lo Looks Stylish In Brown Leather Outfit While Holding Hands With Ben Affleck In NYC

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
T.Jackson/BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New York City, NY - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they check out of the Mandarin Hotel after attending 'The Last Duel' New York Premiere the night before in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Ben Affleck, right, and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez kiss at the premiere of "The Last Duel" at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York NY Premiere of "The Last Duel", New York, United States - 09 Oct 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lopez went for all-out fall fashion with a  cozy looking brown leather outfit, as she and her beau Ben Affleck checked out of a New York hotel.

There’s nothing quite like autumn in New York! Jennifer Lopez52, and Ben Affleck, 49, were spotted holding hands, as they headed out from New York’s Mandarin Hotel on Sunday October 10. Bennifer were in New York for the premiere of Ben’s latest movie The Last Duel on Saturday. The couple both looked cozy as they left the hotel together with their coats on, after some sweet PDA at The Last Duel premiere.

J.Lo and Ben held hands while leaving the New York Hotel. (T.Jackson/BACKGRID)

J. Lo looked gorgeous in an all-brown leather outfit, consisting of both a jacket and skirt. It looked like she also had some matching brown pants underneath with a pair of leather boots. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and small hooped earrings and carried a leather purse with her. Meanwhile, Ben sported an all-black ensemble with a matching overcoat. He also sported a pair of black and white sneakers, as he held his girlfriend’s hand.

Both Ben and Jennifer’s looks were pretty similar to the outfits the pair wore on the red carpet the night before for the premiere of The Last Duel, which Ben stars in alongside his lifelong friend Matt Damon as well as Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Ben wore a dark blue suit with a black tie to the premiere, while J. Lo rocked a brown crop top with matching leggings, as she held a brown leather clutch.

Related Gallery

Leather Jacket Trend -- Pics

New York City, NY - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they check out of the Mandarin Hotel after attending 'The Last Duel' New York Premiere the night before in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at The Jim Henson Company in Los Angeles after a bite at Pace Italian restaurant.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberBACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Kourtney also brought her son Mason along to dinner. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742322_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Bennifer at ‘The Last Duel’ premiere on Satuday. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Ben and Jennifer have been going strong since rekindling their romance in April. The pair had originally dated from 2002 to 2004, before calling it quits, but now that Bennifer is back, they seem better than ever! The Gone Girl star gushed over his girlfriend in an interview with Extra TV earlier in October. “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good,” he said. It’s clear the pair are enjoying each other’s company, as they’ve been spotted sharing plenty of romantic moments together since getting back together.

 