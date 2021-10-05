Rami Malek & Girlfriend Lucy Boynton: Everything To Know About ‘James Bond’ Star’s Romantic History

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have been an item since 2018. Find out more about her — and the other women of Rami’s past — here!

Known for his memorable roles in Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody, and now adding “Bond villain” to his list, actor Rami Malek has proven himself as a Hollywood force to be reckoned with. As his star has risen, so has his fans’ curiosity about his personal life. Who is Rami dating and who has he been linked to in the past?

Here we break down all you need to know about the 40-year-old’s current girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, and his romantic flings of the past.

Who Is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy is a English-American actress who’s made a name for herself on screen in her own right. The 27-year-old was born January 17, 1994, in New York City, the youngest of two daughters to British journalists Graham Boynton and Adriaane Pielou. Lucy was raised in London and has dual nationality.

and made her film debut as the young Beatrix Potter in the 2006 flick Miss Potter. The blonde beauty also starred in several other movies and TV shows, including Murder on the Orient Express, the TV mini series Sense & Sensibility, and Netflix’s The Politician. Lucy is currently in pre-production for the upcoming biopic Faithfull, in which she’ll play the 1960s folk artist and Rolling Stones muse Marianne Faithfull, per Rolling Stone.

How Did Rami & Lucy Meet?

Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, for which Rami won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of music icon Freddie Mercury. Lucy played Mary Austin, the Queen singer’s lifelong love. The two co-stars were rumored to be dating for a while after the movie wrapped filming, as they were seen together on several red carpet occasions related to the film. Rami finally confirmed their relationship at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2019, giving a sweet shoutout to his new love while accepting the award for Breakthrough Performance. “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he stated. “I appreciate you so much.”

Although the couple has gone public with their relationship, they like to to keep things pretty low-key. They were last caught by the paparazzi in a rare outing together on August 24 in West Hollywood and seen before that during a getaway to Croatia where Lucy was filming for her upcoming project, The Ipcress File. Recently, Lucy joined Rami at the No Time to Die premiere after party, Just Jared reported, after Rami walked the red carpet solo on Sept. 28. Although they weren’t showing much PDA for the cameras, the pair did look cozy together while leaving the party in London, England, as Lucy showed her support for her Bond villain beau.

“Rami is madly in love with Lucy, she inspires him daily,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February 2019. “The pair have been together for about a year and first met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was incredibly romantic, intoxicating and sexy.”

The source continued, “He is totally into her and draws much of his inspiration as an artist from her,” the source continued. “He felt natural and at ease acting and trading romantic scenes with her. He feels like it was the easiest thing in the world to work with her on that movie while falling in love. The whole experience was incredibly unforgettable for both of them.”

Who Has Rami Dated In The Past?

Prior to Rami’s relationship with Lucy, he dated another one of his co-stars, Portia Doubleday, whom he met while filming Mr. Robot. The pair reportedly split in 2017, according to Us Weekly, and Portia has since deleted any photographic evidence of the two being linked, including Instagram pictures of the two kissing.

Rami was also linked to his fellow Twilight star, Angela Sarafyan (Rami played a vampire named Benjamin in Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2). As Vulture reported, the two were supposedly dating, considering Angela’s role as Tia, Benjamin’s love interest in the movie, and the kind of cozy press they did together. Although fans speculated about the two being connected, a relationship was never confirmed.

Judging from Rami’s behind-the-scenes romance with Lucy and his hard-to-find dating past, we’ve gathered that this is one A-lister who likes to keep his love life out of the spotlight.