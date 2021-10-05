Kristen Stewart Channels Brigitte Bardot In Pink Mini Suit & Lace Bustier At Chanel Show

Kristen Stewart channeled Brigitte Bardot in a pink tweed suit & an updo at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kristen Stewart, 31, looked fabulous at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, when she rocked a pink and white tweed suit set. Kristen channeled the iconic French actress, Brigitte Bardot when she threw her strawberry blonde hair into a messy updo with her waves cascading on the sides of her face.

Kristen has been a Chanel muse for years and she slayed the front row of the show when she rocked a plunging sheer black lace bodysuit with underwire cups tucked into a high-waisted pink and white tweed mini skirt. She styled the mini with a matching blazer that was lined with black sequins and topped her look off with chunky high white socks and patent leather black loafers.

Brigitte was known for her iconic updo hairstyle and we cannot believe how much Kristen looked like her. Aside from the hairstyle, Kristen rocked bright red eyeshadow which was also a nod at Brigitte considering she was also known for her dramatic thick black cat-eye liner. The fact that Kristen recently dyed her hair strawberry blonde, made her look like the actress, even more, considering it was much lighter than her usual dark brown locks.

The Chanel show was jam-packed with celebs and aside from Kristen, Lily-Rose Depp, another Chanel muse, was also in attendance. Lily looked amazing in a yellow halterneck top with a plunging V-neck tweed neckline and a silk bodice. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted pleated tweed mini skirt and a pair of black slingback heels.