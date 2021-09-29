See Message

Sam Asghari Is Elated For Fiancée Britney Spears After Her Dad Is Suspended From Conservatorship

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram story to send Britney Spears a sweet message after her dad was immediately suspended from her conservatorship at a hearing in her case today.

Sam Asghari, 27, is showing support for his fiancee Britney Spears! The man who will soon exchange vows with the 39-year-old pop singer shared a congratulatory message to his Instagram story on Sept. 29, shortly after her father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship after holding the position since 2008, according to Variety. “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in white text over black surrounding bubbles and a purple background.

The message came in the midst of the news that Jamie will be replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant. Although Britney’s conservatorship will remain in place at this time, another court hearing is set to take place by the end of the year to consider terminating the conservatorship entirely, according to CNN reporter Chloe Melas. Jamie made a headline-making move when he actually filed paperwork to step down as her conservator on Sept. 7 after trying to stay on for years.

The latest decision in Britney’s conservatorship case proves that things are looking up for her. She first asked for her conservatorship to end during a court hearing in June and claimed that her family has harmed her both mentally and emotionally and she was forced to work seven days a week while also being stripped of her privacy.

In addition to a win in her conservatorship case, Britney recently had a win in her romantic life. She and Sam announced their engagement on Sept. 12 with a video that showed Britney holding up her hand and flaunting a diamond engagement ring. She covered her mouth and looked surprised in the clips and her hunky new fiance couldn’t help but smile as they stayed close to each other.

Sam went on to thank the designer of the ring, Forever Diamonds NY, in a separate comment that was in response to a close-up pic they shared of the ring. “Thank you for helping me design a ring for a real life princess,” he wrote.