Ronda Rousey’s Baby Born: She Welcomes 1st Child With Travis Browne & Reveals Unique Name

Congratulations are in order for wrestling champ Ronda Rousey! The athlete turned actress has welcomed her first child with husband Travis Browne.

Ronda Rousey, 34, is a mom! The pro wrestler has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Travis Browne, 38. She revealed the exciting news in a sweet social media post on Sept. 27. Ronda shared a photo of herself holding tight to her newborn, and she captioned the image with the little one’s very unique moniker. “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” she wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

The athlete turned actress first shared the news that she was expecting a little bundle of joy in an April 21 YouTube video. “I’m four months pregnant? What? You didn’t even know last four months! Woo! Yeah, I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months! Woo! Baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off,” Ronda proudly said in the video.

The former UFC champion-turned WWE Superstar hasn’t been in the ring since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and has instead turned her attention to acting and video games. After suffering an injury in August 2019 on the set of 9-1-1, Ronda took on a less hazardous profession: video game streaming. In February 2020, she revealed she would stream exclusively with Facebook Gaming. “As many of you know, I have been an avid gamer most of my life and if you don’t know, now you know,” she said in the video launching The Baddest Stream On The Planet. She certainly has a lot going on!

Ronda and Travis said ‘I do’ in August 2017 in a beautiful Hawaiian ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The former wrestler walked down the aisle after roughly two years of dating. Of course, before the nuptials, Ronda did have some reservations — specifically about planning. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she said at the time. “It could be really easy because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.” Ronda is already stepmother to Travis’ two sons, so we can’t wait to see her transition into motherhood with her adorable newborn. Congrats to the happy couple!