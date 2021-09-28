Watch

Freddie Highmore, 29, Reveals He Secretly Married His ‘Wonderful’ Girlfriend

Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony People Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Feb 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Anna Faris holds hands with Michael Barrett early morning after coffee run in LA. 29 Jan 2019 Pictured: Anna Faris and Micheal Barrett. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA347496_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Buffalo, USA - 18 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Freddie Highmore admitted he got married and is ‘as happy as a Brit can be,’ after wearing his wedding ring during a new interview.

Freddie Highmore is a happily married man! The 29-year-old actor made an appearance on the Sept. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed the ring he was wearing on his left ring finger was indeed a wedding ring. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” he told Jimmy during the interview.

“It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it,” The Good Doctor star added. Although he didn’t reveal the identity of his new wife, he called her “wonderful” and said he was very “happy.” When talking about his excitement, he also hilariously referenced Tom Cruise jumping on a couch when he revealed he was in love with Katie Holmes during a previous headline-making interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Freddie Highmore
Freddie Highmore confirmed he secretly got married to an unidentified woman. (Shutterstock)

“I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America,” he joked. “But I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy.”

Freddie, who had a breakthrough role as Norman Bates on Bates Motel, also admitted he wasn’t yet comfortable with calling the special lady in his life his wife. “I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab, like a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive,” he explained. “We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions’.”

Freddie Highmore
Freddie Highmore during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

As Jimmy went on to ask how he felt about the words “my husband” he said he felt that sounded “a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife.” After the talk show host cheekily told him to “loosen up a bit,” he laughed and replied, “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips!”

Before Freddie got married, he was romantically linked to Sarah Bolger from 2006 until 2009, Dakota Fanning in 2009, and Abigail Breslin from 2016 until 2017.