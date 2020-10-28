‘The Good Doctor’ First Look Photos: Carly Pope Guest Stars As A Worried Wife In Season 4 Premiere

‘The Good Doctor’ returns for season 4 on Nov. 2, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first look at guest star Carly Pope, who plays the wife of one of Shaun’s patients.

One of ABC’s top shows is back with an all-new episode. The Good Doctor season 4 premieres Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. The season 4 premiere will focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how the disease is taking its toll both personally and professionally on Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure.

Actress Carly Pope will be guest-starring in the two-part season premiere as Lily Cross. Lily is the wife of Martin, who ends up being one of Dr. Shaun Murphy’s patients. Martin is first brought to the hospital after presenting symptoms similar to those of the mysterious coronavirus. As Martin’s only advocate, Lily grows increasingly frustrated that she cannot be there in person to fight on his behalf due to the safety precautions in place at the hospital.

HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE first look photos give us a glimpse at the pain Lily is experiencing not being able to be by her husband’s side. Lily ends up Facetiming Shaun to get updates about Martin. Lily’s experience to so many people around the world who were unable to come to the hospital to support their loved ones amid the pandemic.

In one photo, Shaun is suited up in protective gear and talks to Lily via Facetime. This illness is unlike anything he’s ever seen before. In another picture, Lily looks so worried as she watches what’s happening from her phone.

As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will be tested. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez. The Good Doctor airs Mondays on ABC.