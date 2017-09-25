Freddie Highmore: Where You’ve Seen The Star Of ‘The Good Doctor’ Before

Freddie Highmore is starring in the highly-anticipated new show ‘The Good Doctor.’ While the show is brand-new, you’ve definitely seen this actor before — in some of your favorite movies and another hit TV series!

Freddie Highmore, 25, is taking on the role of Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC’s new medical drama The Good Doctor. The show premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET after Dancing With the Stars. Dr. Murphy is a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome who joins the surgical unit at St. Bonaventure hospital. Freddie stars alongside Richard Schiff, 62, Beau Garrett, 34, and Nicholas Gonzalez, 41. Even though Freddie is only 25 years old, he’s been acting for a very long time.

Right before snagging his role on The Good Doctor, Freddie starred on the hit A&E series Bates Motel for 5 seasons. He played Norman Bates, who grows up to be the famous killer from Psycho. Bates Motel was a prequel to the classic horror film. Vera Farmiga, 44, starred as Norman’s mother, Norma. His performance as Norman showed us a side of Freddie we’d never seen before.

Before Bates Motel, Freddie had major success as a beloved child actor. Freddie’s breakout role was actually 9 years before Bates Motel. He wowed us playing Peter Llewelyn Davies in the 2004 film Finding Neverland. The youngster held his own in emotional scenes with Kate Winslet, 41, and Johnny Depp, 54. One year later, Freddie teamed up with Johnny again for the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake. Freddie played the adorable Charlie Bucket. He also starred in the 2007 movie August Rush with Keri Russell, 41, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 40. Freddie has had a successful career in TV and movies since he was a kid, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Freddie is one incredible performer, so you know The Good Doctor is going to be good.

