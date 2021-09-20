News

Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Secret To ‘Strong’ Marriage With Keith Urban While Still Doing Nudity In Films

Nicole Kidman revealed how she keeps her relationship with Keith Urban so strong in a new interview as the cover star of ‘Harper’s Bazaar.’

Nicole Kidman, 54, and Keith Urban, 53, have been known to have an amazing relationship and the couple has remained strong throughout their 15-year marriage. Nicole graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s October Purpose issue where she not only looked fabulous in a slew of photos, but she opened up about the secret to her healthy marriage.

Nicole revealed her secret to her strong marriage, saying, “We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together.” Nicole and Keith share two beautiful daughters together – Faith Margaret, 10, and Sunday Rose, 13.

Their relationship is so strong, in fact, Nicole is comfortable enough to do sex scenes and partake in nudity for films. “I’m not willing to just do it willy-nilly, but if there’s a reason for it…,” she shared. “I’ve always said that [sex] is a very important connection between human beings. Why would you not depict it onscreen?”

Before being married to Keith, Nicole was famously married to Tom Cruise for 11 years. The actress opened up to the magazine about how the press affected her after their split. “I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way…,” she said.

“I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.'” The issue hits newsstands on October 5.