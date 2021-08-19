Nicole Kidman Admits She Regrets Not Having More Kids: ‘I Wanted 10’

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has opened up about her kids, whom she shares with Keith Urban, revealing she always wanted a big family.

Nicole Kidman, 54, has revealed one of her biggest regrets: not having more children. The actress, who shares daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with Keith Urban, and Connor Cruise and Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise with ex Tom Cruise, 58, said she actually “would’ve loved 10” kids. “I wish I’d had more children but I wasn’t given that choice,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire Australia magazine.

“But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say,” she said of her family. “They’re quirky, funny, unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

Earlier in the week, she offered fans some rare insight into the special bond she shares with her daughters. “I tell them, they’re global children. They travel the world. They have friends all over the world,” Nicole told The Project host Carrie Bickmore. “They complain that they have to move a lot as that is sort of their lifestyle, but we keep our family together and that’s the most important thing.” Nicole then added, “They’re fun girls, I look forward to what they’re going to do in the future.”

Nicole and Keith recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, and the lovebirds both took to their Instagram pages to give shout-outs to one another with PDA-filled photos. “Happy Anniversary baby!” Nicole exclaimed in the caption. “Two Aussies born in the same year but living in different worlds and cities. How did that happen? It was meant to be.”

As fans would know, she also shares two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom, however she is estranged from both Connor and Isabella. Her daughter wed British I.T. consultant Max Parker in 2015, and while Nicole didn’t attend the wedding, she met her son-in-law the following year. The Moulin Rouge spoke to The Sun back in 2019, saying, “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.” She continued, “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.”