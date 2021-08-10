Nicole Kidman Reveals How Her ‘Artist’ Husband Keith Urban Feels About Her Sex Scenes In Movies

Nicole Kidman admitted her husband Keith Urban only sees her shows and movies once they’re all ‘edited together’ and revealed how he handles seeing her be intimate with someone else on-screen, in a new interview.

Nicole Kidman, 54, is not worrying about how her husband Keith Urban, 53, feels about her sex scenes in television shows and movies because he “understands” her work as an actress. The Australian beauty revealed that because the singer is “an artist,” he doesn’t “get involved” with what’s needed for a role, even if it does require her to be passionate with another actor on screen.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” Nicole told E! News’ Daily Pop in a video interview, which can be seen HERE. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

She jokingly added, “He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.”

Nicole’s recent admission about Keith comes one month after they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The lovebirds both took to their Instagram pages to give shout-outs to one another with PDA-filled photos and sweet messages. Nicole’s seductive pic showed the fellow Australian licking her neck as she swung her head back. “Happy Anniversary baby!” she exclaimed in the caption.

Keith’s pic showed them both sharing a laugh as he cozily had his arms around her. The photo seemed to take place around the holidays since they were wearing matching gingerbread man and candy cane pajamas. “Happy anniversary babygirl,” he captioned the post. “my life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today.”

Nicole and Keith have proudly showed off their love in numerous posts over the years so it’s no surprise they would do so during their latest anniversary. When they’re not showcasing their lives as a couple, they’re doing so as a family with their two daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10.