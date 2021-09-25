J.Lo Looks Sensational In A Black Crop Top & Leggings During Rehearsals With Ja Rule — Photos

2000s vibes! J.Lo’s OG collaborators Ja Rule and LL Cool J were spotted at rehearsals for the Global Citizen Concert on Sept. 24.



Jennifer Lopez, 52, is ready to deliver the performance of a lifetime. The Bronx native looked incredible in a black crop top, matching leggings, and leather over-the-knee boots as she hit the stage for a rehearsal ahead of the worldwide Global Citizen Concert on Friday, Sept. 24. J.Lo was joined by two familiar faces on-stage: Ja Rule, 45, and LL Cool J, 53.

Of course, Jennifer worked with the two rappers on iconic past songs of hers: Ja Rule, née Jeffrey Atkins, was a fixture on her 2002 project J to tha L–O! The Remixes on tracks “I’m Rule” and “Ain’t It Funny.” LL Cool J also worked Jen on two songs, including the unforgettable “All I Have” from her This Is Me…Then album, followed by 2006’s “Control Myself,” which appeared on his 2006 LP Todd Smith. It looks like J.Lo fans are going to be in for a treat with the nostalgic tunes!

Earlier in the day, she was spotted heading to the rehearsal session in a super chic shearling jacket by Coach. The waist length jacket featured antique style brass buttons, often found on the brands luxury leather handbags — including the “Tabby” model, which J.Lo posed with for a stunning campaign shoot. She paired the nearly $3,000 jacket with a fitted black leather legging and camel boots, keeping her hair up in a top knot bun.

It’s no surprise to see Jennifer going the nostalgic route for her upcoming concert, particularly as her career defining album J.Lo turned 20 this year (the subsequent remix album with Ja Rule was a spin-off of the same LP). In June, the star also paid tribute to This Is Me…Then — which she considers her favorite album — as it approached its 19th anniversary. The project is particularly sentimental as it defined the era of her initial romance with Ben Affleck, 49,

“When it entered the charts again, after 18 years, I was like, okay. You realize that it’s such a personal journey that people are on with you,” Jennifer explained on Apple Music, clearly referencing her rekindled romance with Ben. “They made me go back and listen to that record. I hadn’t listened to it in so long…It was a real pure moment in time. And that music, when it’s important, it never goes away…love, it just doesn’t go away. It’s just there,” she also said.