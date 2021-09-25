See Pics

J.Lo Looks Sensational In A Black Crop Top & Leggings During Rehearsals With Ja Rule — Photos

Jennifer Lopez
ZapatA/MEGA
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez seen rehearsing with her crew of dancers, LL Cool J, and rapper Ja Rule before the star-studded Global Citizen Festival in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ja Rule. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790395_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez seen rehearsing with her crew of dancers, LL Cool J, and rapper Ja Rule before the star-studded Global Citizen Festival in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ja Rule. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790395_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez seen rehearsing with her crew of dancers, LL Cool J, and rapper Ja Rule before the star-studded Global Citizen Festival in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ja Rule. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790395_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

2000s vibes! J.Lo’s OG collaborators Ja Rule and LL Cool J were spotted at rehearsals for the Global Citizen Concert on Sept. 24.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is ready to deliver the performance of a lifetime. The Bronx native looked incredible in a black crop top, matching leggings, and leather over-the-knee boots as she hit the stage for a rehearsal ahead of the worldwide Global Citizen Concert on Friday, Sept. 24. J.Lo was joined by two familiar faces on-stage: Ja Rule, 45, and LL Cool J, 53.

Jennifer Lopez & LL Cool J
J.Lo shares an on-stage embrace with LL Cool J. The two collaborated on 2002’s “All I Have” as well as 2006’s “Control Myself.” (ZapatA/MEGA)

Of course, Jennifer worked with the two rappers on iconic past songs of hers: Ja Rule, née Jeffrey Atkins, was a fixture on her 2002 project J to tha L–O! The Remixes on tracks “I’m Rule” and “Ain’t It Funny.” LL Cool J also worked Jen on two songs, including the unforgettable “All I Have” from her This Is Me…Then album, followed by 2006’s “Control Myself,” which appeared on his 2006 LP Todd Smith. It looks like J.Lo fans are going to be in for a treat with the nostalgic tunes!

Ja Rule & J.Lo
Ja Rule also popped up during rehearsals on Sept. 24 for the Global Citizen Concert. (ZapatA/MEGA)

Earlier in the day, she was spotted heading to the rehearsal session in a super chic shearling jacket by Coach. The waist length jacket featured antique style brass buttons, often found on the brands luxury leather handbags — including the “Tabby” model, which J.Lo posed with for a stunning campaign shoot. She paired the nearly $3,000 jacket with a fitted black leather legging and camel boots, keeping her hair up in a top knot bun.

Jennifer looked incredible as she rehearsed in black leggings and a crop top. (ZapatA/MEGA)

It’s no surprise to see Jennifer going the nostalgic route for her upcoming concert, particularly as her career defining album J.Lo turned 20 this year (the subsequent remix album with Ja Rule was a spin-off of the same LP). In June, the star also paid tribute to This Is Me…Then — which she considers her favorite album — as it approached its 19th anniversary. The project is particularly sentimental as it defined the era of her initial romance with Ben Affleck, 49,

“When it entered the charts again, after 18 years, I was like, okay. You realize that it’s such a personal journey that people are on with you,” Jennifer explained on Apple Music, clearly referencing her rekindled romance with Ben. “They made me go back and listen to that record. I hadn’t listened to it in so long…It was a real pure moment in time. And that music, when it’s important, it never goes away…love, it just doesn’t go away. It’s just there,” she also said.