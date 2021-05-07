Little Dume Share New Song ‘Human’ As Part Of Global Citizen’s #VAXBECAUSE Campaign: ‘We Are All One’

Ahead of ‘Vax Live,’ alt-rockers Little Dume share why their song ‘Human’ is a ‘perfect match’ for Global Citizen’s #VAXBECAUSE campaign.

“We wanted to write a song with the message of all humans being connected,” Little Dume tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “and we are so inspired by the noble work that Global Citizen does.” That song was the new, inspirational track, “Human,” which will be part of Global Citizen’s #VAXBECAUSE, an online social media campaign in support of VAX LIVE: A Concert To Reunite The World.

Airing this Saturday, May 8, 2021, on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube, and on iHeartMedia, VAX LIVE will help promote the message of vaccine equity throughout the world. Hosted by Selena Gomez, the pre-taped event will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and J Balvin. Making appearances throughout the evening will be President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Gayle King, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and more.

To help #VAXBECAUSE, Little Dume — guitarist James Burnett, lead vocalist David Frank, bassist Dane Sandborg, and drummer Wesley Ritenour – composed a song that will deliver a message of unity, and help Global Citizen’s efforts in pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the world. The song will also be part of the Global Citizen #VaxBecause Augmented Reality (AR) filter on Instagram.

“We are committed to supporting causes that help make the world better for everyone,” the band said in an email interview with HollywoodLife. They also shared how this partnership came about, the last time they “felt human,” and who they’re most excited to see during VAX LIVE this Saturday.

HollywoodLife: Your single “HUMAN” is part of Global Citizen’s #VAXBECAUSE social media campaign (in support of “VAX LIVE: A Concert to Reunite the World,” airing on May 8) How did you guys get involved with Global Citizen for this awareness campaign?

Little Dume: We have been huge fans of Global Citizen since they started years ago. When James, our guitarist, and Hugh, global Citizen CEO, were surfing together, they discussed Global Citizens’ plans to reunite the world and raise awareness for vaccine equity by producing the VAX LIVE concert. We wrote “Human” with the message of uniting people and that we are all one. Using “Human” as the song for the #VaxBecause #HumanChallenge AR filter seemed to be a perfect match!

How did “HUMAN” come about? Was this song brewing in the back of your head and just needed the spark from Global Citizen to help it come to fruition?

We wrote ‘Human’ with our friend and producer Derek Fuhrmann. We wanted to write a song with the message of all humans being connected and we are so inspired by the noble work that Global Citizen does.

This social media campaign might be some fans’ first introduction to Little Dume. If you could tell these new fans which song they should check out — one that captures the band’s vibe, as a whole — what track should they put on repeat?

HUMAN!!!

The chorus features the line “Feels Good To Be Human.” When was the last time you “felt good” to be human?

That’s a great question. It’s the core meaning of the song… “Feels Good To Be Human” is something we always try to remember… whether we are happy, stressed, laughing, or crying. We are alive. And it feels good to remember we can make a difference.

We’ve seen some sneak peeks at VAX LIVE: A Concert to Reunite the World. Is there a performance you’re looking to watch the special airs on Sunday?

We’re so excited to see Eddie Vedder! It’s been too long without live music!

What’s the plan for the rest of 2021?

We are committed to supporting causes that help make the world better for everyone. We’re working on a ton of new music, planning some releases, and live shows!

For the full lineup and more information aboutVAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, visit globalcitizen.org/vaxlive and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.