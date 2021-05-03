Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 5, Hilariously Hides Under Her Gown At VAX Live Concert — Pics

The train on Chrissy Teigen’s gorgeous orange gown was lifted up by her adorable daughter Luna as they posed for eye-catching photos at Global Citizen’s pro-vaccine event.

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna, 5, had a little fun with her mom’s dress at Global Citizen’s VAX Live concert on May 2! The adorable tot, who was wearing her own pastel-colored dress and white sandals, hid under the long train section of the pretty orange choice, which was also a mini dress, as she helped to lift it up while photographers took cute photos of the duo backstage. Chrissy, 35, couldn’t help but laugh during some moments when she spotted her mini me being cheeky.

In addition to the funny antic backstage, Luna stole the show on the carpet of the event when she continued to lift up the train and hide under it while also running off and out of sight at one point in the middle of Chrissy’s entrance. It was definitely a highlight of the event, which was meant to celebrate the new COVID-19 vaccines with various celebs, including Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck.

When people weren’t paying attention to Luna, Chrissy wowed in her dress, which she paired with tan strappy heels. She also had her long blondish locks down and parted in the middle and showed jewelry that included gold rings and dangling earrings. After participating in the upcoming streamed event, she took to Instagram to show off photos of her sitting and relaxing in her dress as well as a funny caption expressing gratitude for being a part of it.

“was truly an honor even to f*ck up my lines in front of 20,000 people. I missed that. I miss people so much,” she wrote. “I miss making people smile and laugh. My purpose. This week I learned the word “mudita” – sympathetic joy, joy from giving others joy. That is me. That is my joy! Thank you @glblctzn and @caseypattersontv for having me at #vaxlive!!”

Chrissy’s VAX Live appearance comes over a year since we last saw her at a red carpet event. The beauty went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Feb. 2020 , her last event before the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations of all events around the world.

Chrissy and other stars can be seen at the VAX Live concert when it premieres on ABC, CBS and YouTube on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET.