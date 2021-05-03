See Pics

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 5, Hilariously Hides Under Her Gown At VAX Live Concert — Pics

Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Global Citizen/Shutterstock (11888003o) Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens attend Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World, Inglewood, California, USA - 02 May 2021
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend with their kids Luna and Miles Stephens are seen in Los Angeles, California. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.** NON-EXCLUSIVE March 7, 2020. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626154_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

The train on Chrissy Teigen’s gorgeous orange gown was lifted up by her adorable daughter Luna as they posed for eye-catching photos at Global Citizen’s pro-vaccine event.

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna, 5, had a little fun with her mom’s dress at Global Citizen’s VAX Live concert on May 2! The adorable tot, who was wearing her own pastel-colored dress and white sandals, hid under the long train section of the pretty orange choice, which was also a mini dress, as she helped to lift it up while photographers took cute photos of the duo backstage. Chrissy, 35, couldn’t help but laugh during some moments when she spotted her mini me being cheeky.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna
Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna hides under the train of her gown at the VAX Live concert. (Shutterstock)

In addition to the funny antic backstage, Luna stole the show on the carpet of the event when she continued to lift up the train and hide under it while also running off and out of sight at one point in the middle of Chrissy’s entrance. It was definitely a highlight of the event, which was meant to celebrate the new COVID-19 vaccines with various celebs, including Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen poses on the carpet of the VAX Live concert event. (Shutterstock)

When people weren’t paying attention to Luna, Chrissy wowed in her dress, which she paired with tan strappy heels. She also had her long blondish locks down and parted in the middle and showed jewelry that included gold rings and dangling earrings. After participating in the upcoming streamed event, she took to Instagram to show off photos of her sitting and relaxing in her dress as well as a funny caption expressing gratitude for being a part of it.

“was truly an honor even to f*ck up my lines in front of 20,000 people. I missed that. I miss people so much,” she wrote. “I miss making people smile and laugh. My purpose. This week I learned the word “mudita” – sympathetic joy, joy from giving others joy. That is me. That is my joy! Thank you @glblctzn and @caseypattersontv for having me at #vaxlive!!”

Chrissy’s VAX Live appearance comes over a year since we last saw her at a red carpet event. The beauty went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Feb. 2020 , her last event before the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations of all events around the world.

Chrissy and other stars can be seen at the VAX Live concert when it premieres on ABC, CBS and YouTube on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET.