Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up In Coach Shearling Coat Worth Nearly $3k In NYC — Photos

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up In Coach Shearling Coat Worth Nearly $3k In NYC

She’s still Jenny from the Block! J.Lo looked so stylish as she bundled up in a furry coat by Coach.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the definition of chic in this Coach jacket! The New York native stayed warm in the nearly $3,000 shearling garment as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday, Sept. 24, to a concert rehearsal for Global Citizen. The furry brown jacket featured the brand’s signature oval-gold buttons, which are most commonly seen on their iconic handbags.

Jennifer Lopez rocked a shearling coat from Coach in NYC on Sept. 24.

The This Is Me…Then singer added a pair of leather leggings and camel colored boots to the casual look, throwing her hair back in a chic top knot bun. As always, she accessorized with a pair of shades — this time going for a frameless oversized style.

She added a liquid legging to the look along with camel boots.

Notably, Jen is a spokesperson for luxury label Coach — appearing in several ad campaigns for the line, primarily for their leather “Tabby” handbag which features a gold brass “C” logo. She’s also sported this exact style of jacket in the past that featured the brands’ signature “C” logo pattern back in 2019 while sitting on a private plane. Clearly it’s a favorite!

The “Jenny from the Block” singer has been traveling up a storm lately. She was just spotted at The Grove mall with her twins Max and Emme, 13, yesterday for a shopping excursion. While in California, the star enjoyed plenty of time with beau Ben Affleck, 49, and his kids Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, who joined her twins for a fun outdoor movie night hosted by Cinespia!

Before touching down in California, Ben and Jen — affectionately known as “Bennifer” — were on a whirlwind trip to Italy for the Venice Film Festival. Affleck was there for the premiere of his latest film The Last Duel, which he also co-wrote with longtime BFF Matt Damon. J.Lo was right by Ben’s side at the glam soirée, which also served as their official red carpet debut. Immediately after, the rekindled couple jetted back to NYC where she appeared at the MTV VMAs, followed by another joint outing to the star-studded Met Gala.