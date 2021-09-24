Irina Shayk Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit At Savage X Fenty 2021 Fashion Show — Photo

Is it hot in here or is it just Irina Shayk showing off her incredibly toned figure at the Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Sept. 24?

Look what Kanye West is missing! Irina Shayk, 35, looked sexier than ever at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show which aired on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible figure and she looked like a natural in this sexy swimsuit look, proving summer isn’t over until you want it to be.

There was no tearing your eyes away once Irina walked out during Rihanna’s show, oozing condense as she arrived in a sexy snakeskin swimsuit. Or perhaps it’s a bodysuit — because it sure did showcase a ton of body. A large side cut-out with a belly chain allowed Irina’s abs and long legs to pull focus to the look. But what we love most about is the matching train attached in the back and the stylish stilettos, also on the snakeskin theme.

Irina has been on a roll lately and the model hit a bunch of runways during NYFW where she looked stunning. She walked the Michael Kors runway on Sept. 10, when she wore a sleeveless black and white gingham midi dress with a low-cut neckline.

Another one of our favorite NYFW runway looks from her was when she rocked a fabulous pastel patterned coat with nothing underneath on the Moschino Spring/Summer 2022 runway. She topped her look off with a tiny beaded purse, sky-high neon yellow heels, and an updo.

Irina looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” when she wore a strapless nude sheer Moschino gown with a corset bodice. The corset was covered in colorful floral embellishments as was the skirt, which had a plunging slit on the side, revealing her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a new, super short haircut.