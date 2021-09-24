Cecily Strong Still Deciding If She’ll Return To ‘SNL’ But It Appears Pete Davidson & Others Will Be

Cecily Strong ‘hasn’t decided’ if she’ll come back to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for season 47, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

The source added that Cecily, 37, “knows that it is going down to the wire and will likely give her answer within the next 48 hours.” Cecily has been on the show since 2012, and even recently snagged a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards . Her potential exit from the show would certainly be last minute, considering that, per the source, “the show is clearly working on their opening credits, and they will be in the office next week to get ready for the first episode,” which will be hosted by Owen Wilson and feature musical guest Kacey Musgraves

“They really want things to be set by this weekend so an announcement can officially be made sometime next week,” the insider told HL. “With contract talks still taking place, when it comes to Cecily or anyone for that matter returning or not, it will be in no way be frowned upon because Lorne and the crew loves everyone from her to Pete and Aidy. It is just a huge commitment and really dictates almost a year in your life so that is why it’s taking a little longer this time around.” HL reached out to reps for Cecily, Lorne, Pete, Aidy, and Kate for comment, but we haven’t heard back.