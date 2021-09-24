Exclusive
Cecily Strong Still Deciding If She’ll Return To ‘SNL’ But It Appears Pete Davidson & Others Will Be
Saturday Night Live kicks off its 47th season in just over a week, and its first slate of hosts (Kim Kardashian!) have already been announced. But will Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and the rest of the sketch comedy show’s iconic cast be back for the new season? A source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that it’s likely they do — though one female cast member hasn’t locked in her return just yet. “Everyone has been welcomed back from Lorne [Michaels] and the show if they decide that is best for them, but contracts are still going through as Cecily [Strong] for one hasn’t decided that she wants to return yet or not or even return part time,” the insider shared.
The source added that Cecily, 37, “knows that it is going down to the wire and will likely give her answer within the next 48 hours.” Cecily has been on the show since 2012, and even recently snagged a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Her potential exit from the show would certainly be last minute, considering that, per the source, “the show is clearly working on their opening credits, and they will be in the office next week to get ready for the first episode,” which will be hosted by Owen Wilson and feature musical guest Kacey Musgraves.
“They really want things to be set by this weekend so an announcement can officially be made sometime next week,” the insider told HL. “With contract talks still taking place, when it comes to Cecily or anyone for that matter returning or not, it will be in no way be frowned upon because Lorne and the crew loves everyone from her to Pete and Aidy. It is just a huge commitment and really dictates almost a year in your life so that is why it’s taking a little longer this time around.” HL reached out to reps for Cecily, Lorne, Pete, Aidy, and Kate for comment, but we haven’t heard back.
Cecily has indicated before that her days on SNL may be done. “I’ll be thrilled if I go back, I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June, a month after season 46 wrapped. She also stressed that “things are a bit more up in the air, and I’m OK with that. My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens,” she told ET.
SNL will return on Oct. 2 with Owen as host and Kacey as musical guest. The following three weeks will see Kim, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis take on hosting duties, while Halsey, Young Thung, and Brandi Carlile make up the lineup of musical guests.