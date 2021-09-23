Christina Milian Lounges In Rihanna’s New Line Of Fenty Lingerie Ahead Of Fashion Show – Photo

Christina Milian showed off her incredibly toned figure when she lounged in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, which will debut at her fashion show tomorrow.

Christina Milian, 39, looked sexier than ever when she posted a photo of herself lying on the floor in sexy new lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand. Christin rocked a pink and orange Wildly Pink & Tangerine Tiger Stripe Bra that had a plunging neckline lined with lace styled with the matching low-rise lace thong, both from the Cotton Essentials collection.

Christina’s rock-hard abs were on full display in this ensemble while her hair was down in natural tight curls. She captioned the photo, “Hello, good morning. @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.” Christina has been posting a slew of sexy outfits from the new collection and she posted videos to her Instagram stories rocking the new pieces.

In one video, she rocked a purple and pink lace balconette bralette from the Ribbon Writing collection, which she styled with the matching lace crotchless panty.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago she showed off her tiny waist in a neon pink outfit from the brand. She rocked a satin V-neck plunging bralette with a pair of matching ultra high-waisted satin leggings while lounging on a chair. Christina captioned the photo, “Take a chill pill.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show is set to air on September 24 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. There are so many exciting performances planned for the event including Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. Meanwhile, a mix of models, actors, and dancers including Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Lourdes Leon, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens – just to name a few – will show off the new collection.