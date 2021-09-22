Serena Williams Walks Along The Beach In White Bikini & Animal Print Coverup For ‘Work-cation’ — Photos

Serena Williams took to Instagram to document a stroll she took on the beach. Her post also included snaps of the tennis star hanging with her daughter, Olympia.

Serena Williams, 39, is looking flawless on her “staycation.” Or rather, her “work-cation.” The tennis superstar documented her tropical getaway — which she described using the latter vacation-related term — to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 22), and the first photo featured Serena looking stunning while on a relaxing walk on the beach. Serena dressed in a two-piece white bikini and animal print coverup for the stroll, and she let her long hair flow past her shoulder as she beamed with happiness.

But as relaxing as Serena’s trip seemed to be, the athlete was also put to work. And it wasn’t to play tennis, but rather to care for her precious 4-year-old, Olympia Ohanian. Serena shared two shots of the mother-daughter duo together in her post, with the first snap featuring Serena seemingly about to embrace her daughter, who looked like she needed something from her famous mom. In the second shot, the pair each struck cute poses while outside beside a garden.

Serena captioned her post, “I have been reflecting on my life, and came to the realization that I’m exactly where I am supposed to be. Welcome to my work-cation :).” The 23-time Grand Slam champion also credited her pal Jessica Steindorff with snapping the three pictures that Serena posted.

This was definitely a much-needed getaway for Serena, considering she’s had a rough go in tennis recently. In August, Serena shared the disappointing news that she was withdrawing from the 2021 US Open following a hamstring injury. Before that, she had to opt out of competing in Wimbledon after she injured her right leg following the first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serena’s back-to-back tournament withdrawals meant that 2021 will end with the legendary athlete still chasing Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record. Margaret holds the No. 1 spot with 24, and Serena (23) has been looking to tie that number for years. Her last Grand Slam title win was the 2017 Australian Open.