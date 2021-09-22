Rihanna Reveals Her Lacy Lingerie Underneath Black Tank Top For Night Out — Photo

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging top that revealed her lacy bra underneath while out to dinner in LA.

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out to dinner at her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, on Sept. 21. The singer looked gorgeous when she rocked a spaghetti strap plunging black tank top that had a lowcut V-neckline, revealing her tiny black lace bra underneath.

RiRi styled her top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight black pants that had slits on the front of the ankles, showing off her strappy metallic silver heels. In true Rihanna style, she was decked out in diamonds and jewels, adding a bunch of layered necklaces with cross medallions attached. Massive diamond hoops, black sunglasses, and a bold red lip completed her look.

Rihanna is gearing up for her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, which is airing on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24. Rihanna got us all super excited for the show earlier in the week when she posted a slew of promo images modeling the new collection.

One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Another one of our favorite looks from RiRi was her sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.