Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Her Lacy Lingerie Underneath Black Tank Top For Night Out — Photo

rihanna
ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, Rihanna steps out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Rihanna bears her behind in a see-through outfit for her Met Gala after partyPictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna enjoys a night at NYC Hookah Bar in busty Harley Davidson bandana top with ripped jeans over her track pantsRihanna enjoys a night out in NYC wearing low cut Harley bandana top and ripped jeans OVER her track pants, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging top that revealed her lacy bra underneath while out to dinner in LA.

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out to dinner at her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, on Sept. 21. The singer looked gorgeous when she rocked a spaghetti strap plunging black tank top that had a lowcut V-neckline, revealing her tiny black lace bra underneath.

rihanna
Rihanna looked fabulous when she went to her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi, on Sept. 21, rocking this sexy black outfit. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

RiRi styled her top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight black pants that had slits on the front of the ankles, showing off her strappy metallic silver heels. In true Rihanna style, she was decked out in diamonds and jewels, adding a bunch of layered necklaces with cross medallions attached. Massive diamond hoops, black sunglasses, and a bold red lip completed her look.

rihanna
Rihanna wore a plunging black tank top that revealed her lace bra underneath & styled it with a pair of tight, high-waisted pants. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Hottest Photos In Lingerie & Bikinis

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, Rihanna steps out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK

Rihanna is gearing up for her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, which is airing on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24. Rihanna got us all super excited for the show earlier in the week when she posted a slew of promo images modeling the new collection.

One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

Another one of our favorite looks from RiRi was her sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.