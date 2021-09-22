Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Drop $11 Million On Oceanfront Miami Mansion — See Photos

The Jonas-Turners are headed to Florida! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner purchased a luxury oceanfront mansion in Miami. See the stunning home.

Baby Willa has a new pad. Her famous parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have bought an $11 million oceanfront mansion in Miami, Florida. The Jonas Brothers musician, 32, and the English actress, 25, will soon set up roots in a six bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath property in the upscale community of Bay Point with their daughter Willa, 1.

The sprawling estate is a sight to behold. With more than 10,000 square feet, the mansion features 30-foot high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sun-soaked rooms during the day. The home also has a wine cellar, an atrium, a gym, a pool, and a koi pond, among other amenities. The purchase comes after the couple put their mansion in Encino, California on the market for $16.75 million in June.

Joe and Sophie also own a three-bedroom loft in New York City. The luxury home enthusiasts have been married since 2019. They welcomed their first child together in July 2020. The duo tied the knot in a tiny chapel in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 before hosting a bigger ceremony in the south of France in June of that year.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this June. The Game of Thrones actress shared a rare snapshot from the ceremony in her Louis Vuitton wedding dress on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” she captioned the post.

Sophie and Joe have been conscious about not publicly sharing photos of their daughter. In May, Sophie took to Instagram Story to slam the paparazzi for publishing photos of Willa online, calling it “creepy” that “grown old men” are photographing her daughter without permission. “I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” Sophie said.

“She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” she continued, adding, “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter, and especially printing them.”