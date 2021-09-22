See Pics

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Drop $11 Million On Oceanfront Miami Mansion — See Photos

sophie turner and joe jonas
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have just purchased a Miami mansion for $11 Million Dollars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot on one of Miami's exclusive island communities. The mansion measures 10,416 square feet and contains 6 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Amenities include a koi pond, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool and spa, a gym, sauna, and steam rooms. The couple apparently got a good deal, since the property was listed in December for $12 Million. Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners New Miami Home BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have just purchased a Miami mansion for $11 Million Dollars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot on one of Miami's exclusive island communities. The mansion measures 10,416 square feet and contains 6 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Amenities include a koi pond, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a swimming pool and spa, a gym, sauna, and steam rooms. The couple apparently got a good deal, since the property was listed in December for $12 Million. Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners New Miami Home BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
U.S singer Joe Jonas with his wife actress Sophie Turner and their daughter strolling in the morning around Tribeca, New York, NY on September 21, 2021. Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5258669 210921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
News Writer

The Jonas-Turners are headed to Florida! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner purchased a luxury oceanfront mansion in Miami. See the stunning home.

Baby Willa has a new pad. Her famous parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have bought an $11 million oceanfront mansion in Miami, Florida. The Jonas Brothers musician, 32, and the English actress, 25, will soon set up roots in a six bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath property in the upscale community of Bay Point with their daughter Willa, 1.

sophie turner and joe jonas' miami mansion
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Miami mansion (The Grosby Group/BACKGRID)

The sprawling estate is a sight to behold. With more than 10,000 square feet, the mansion features 30-foot high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sun-soaked rooms during the day. The home also has a wine cellar, an atrium, a gym, a pool, and a koi pond, among other amenities. The purchase comes after the couple put their mansion in Encino, California on the market for $16.75 million in June.

Joe and Sophie also own a three-bedroom loft in New York City. The luxury home enthusiasts have been married since 2019. They welcomed their first child together in July 2020. The duo tied the knot in a tiny chapel in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 before hosting a bigger ceremony in the south of France in June of that year.

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Timeline -- Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Mar 2020
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this June. The Game of Thrones actress shared a rare snapshot from the ceremony in her Louis Vuitton wedding dress on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” she captioned the post.

sophie turner and joe jonas' miami mansion
The living room of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Miami mansion (The Grosby Group/BACKGRID)

Sophie and Joe have been conscious about not publicly sharing photos of their daughter. In May, Sophie took to Instagram Story to slam the paparazzi for publishing photos of Willa online, calling it “creepy” that “grown old men” are photographing her daughter without permission. “I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” Sophie said.

“She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” she continued, adding, “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter, and especially printing them.”