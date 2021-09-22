Dua Lipa Rocks Sexy Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With Anwar Hadid In NYC — Photos

Street style queen Dua Lipa paired a mini skirt with a stylish trench coat while out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his mom Yolanda this week.

Dua Lipa stepped out in downtown Manhattan with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in a stylish outfit. The English singer, 26, continued to prove her street style prowess in a plaid mini skirt while walking her dog with her model boyfriend, 22, and his mother Yolanda Hadid on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Dua paired the sexy skirt with a brown trench coat with a chic belt on the collar and knee-high leather boots.

Her boyfriend kept it casual in a gray tank, blue trousers, and a fanny pack as he held his girlfriend’s hand with one arm and his iced coffee order in another. His mom Yolanda also opted for casual comfort for the stroll in the city on Tuesday, wearing a black shirt with leggings and tennis shoes.

In a second snapshot, the couple of two years kept their hands interlocked as they made their way to their next destination. The outing on Tuesday comes after the duo were spotted on a dinner date in the city on Monday, Sept. 20 in similarly stylish ensembles. The “Levitating” singer wore baggy black denim jeans with a loose white blouse for dinner, completing the look with pointed black heels with white shoelaces. For that outing, Dua accessorized with black gloves.

The city stroll isn’t the first time this week that the singer has bonded with her partner’s family. The couple also attended the first birthday of Khai, daughter of Anwar’s older sister Gigi Hadid and her partner Zayn Malik, on Sunday, Sept. 19. Khai’s grandpa Mohamed offered a glimpse into the birthday festivities on his Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of his granddaughter surrounded by birthday toys and balloons.

Dua Lipa sharing a photo with Khai from her birthday party and tagging Zayn in it 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RcpFCtknco — Zayn Malik Daily (@zmdaily) September 20, 2021

Of course, Dua was also on hand to celebrate Khai with her boyfriend and his family. The singer even shared a photo of her with baby Khai on her Instagram Story on Sunday (above), writing on the photo with a heart emoji, “Happy Birthday perfect angel Khai.”