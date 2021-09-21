Interview

Scott Foley Confesses He Doesn’t ‘Keep In Contact’ With Ex Jennifer Garner In Rare Interview About Marriage

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner arrives at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
Jennifer Garner running errands and organizing the construction of her new home with her team in Los Angeles. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775399_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, CA - Actress Jennifer Garner keeps herself busy and runs a few errands around town wearing a blue floral dress to match her blue sneakers and tote.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerBACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner is seen with father William John Garner and mother Patricia Ann Garner in Los Angeles, California as she shows them a new homeJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Scott Foley said he’s lost touch with Jennifer Garner ever since their ‘short-lived marriage’ came to an end in 2003.

With almost two decades having passed since Scott Foley, 49, was married to Jennifer Garner, 49, Scott said on the Sept. 21 episode of Andy Cohen Live that he and his famous ex-wife no longer “keep in contact.” Scott, who is now married to actress Marika Dominiczyk, with whom he shares three children, noted to Andy Cohen that his relationship with Jennifer began on the set of Felicity and ended after a “short-lived marriage” that lasted from October 2000 to March 2003. However, Scott did say that if he were to run into the Golden Globe winner, he would not avoid her. “No, you have to say hello. You’re very civil,” Scott said.

Scott Foley & Jennifer Garner
Scott Foley & Jennifer Garner at the 54th annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2002 (Photo: Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock)

The Scandal alum went on to explain his reasonings that he and Jennifer have lost touch. “We do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine,” he said. “It wouldn’t be something that we would search out. But I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in L.A. and Marika has been with me. And, you know, everybody says ‘hi’ and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life, right?”

Scott has rarely spoke about the former couple’s marriage since it ended 18 years ago. Jen, meanwhile, most recently spoke about her relationship with Scott in Aug. 2013 during an interview with Allure. “Oh, he’s a great guy,“ the Yes Day star said at the time. “We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I’m aware we did not know what hit us. He’s a really good guy, and we just imploded,” she added.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Out With Their Kids

Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Garner takes her son Samuel shopping for chocolate at Edelweiss Chocolates at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Doting dad Ben Affleck gets ice cream with his girls at Caffe Luxxe. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck's daughter Violet drives the family home after going out to lunch together after school in Brentwood. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley
Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley at the ‘Daredevil’ premiere on Feb. 9, 2003 (Photo: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

After Scott, Jen married Ben Affleck, 49, whom she worked with on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. The A-list stars were married from 2005 to 2017, and together they share three kids: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Recently, Jen and Ben’s kids have enjoyed public outings with their famous dad and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Ben was previously engaged to J.Lo, 52, in the early 2000s before he was with Jen (Garner), and they got back together in May 2021 after J.Lo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.