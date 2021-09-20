‘DWTS’ Premiere Recap: Jojo Siwa History-Making Performance Gets The Highest Score

‘Dancing With the Stars’ returned for season 30 on September 20. Almost every single contestant had a great first start, and Jojo Siwa ended the night with the highest score despite a minor slip-up.

Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, kicks off Dancing With the Stars season 30 with partner Gleb Savchenko. They dance the cha-cha to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. Len Goodman, who is back in the ballroom, raves over Mel’s “absolutely terrific” debut routine.

‘DWTS’ Season 30 Premiere Performances

Derek Hough tells Mel she was “so clean” and “so precise.” Bruno Tonioli thanks Melanie for “spicing up” his life. Carrie Ann Inaba also calls out Melanie and Gleb’s “very clean, very tight” performance. Melanie C and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 27 out of 40.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is up next with Witney Carson, who is back after welcoming her first child. The Miz and Witney’s routine is so fun and full of energy. Bruno tells Witney that she’s “tamed the beast” because he was “expecting mayhem” with The Miz. Len admits that The Miz was “better than expected.” A solid start! The Miz and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

NBA star Iman Shumpert is paired with Daniella Karagach. Despite his height, Iman has so much rhythm. Bruno commends Iman on his jive skills and says he’s “very nimble” and “light” on his feet. He says it was a “great debut.” Carrie Ann raves that Iman was “incredible.” Len thinks Iman and Daniella’s jive was “too casual” but says it was “fun and entertaining.” Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 4; Derek = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 21 out of 40.

Olivia Jade is ready for a new chapter after getting “wrapped up” in the college admissions scandal. She stresses she’s “not trying to pull a pity card” now. She is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy and they dance the salsa together. They hit the ground running with a lift in their first routine. Carrie Ann tells Olivia she has “great lines” and “great legs.” Len says the routine was “clean” and “polished.” Bruno raves that Olivia has taken to ballroom dancing like a “duck to water.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 25 out of 40.

Country singer Jimmie Allen is paired up with Emma Slater. Their debut dance is a fun and fierce tango. Len admits that this dance doesn’t suit Jimmie’s personality but thinks he has “great potential.” Derek says Jimmie has an “incredible week one frame.” Bruno admits there were some “good moments” but Jimmie was “uneven.” However, Bruno thinks he could be “very good.” Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 5; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 22 out of 40.

The Office alum Melora Hardin is partnered with DWTS season 29 champ Artem Chigvintsev. Their tango receives a “standing ovation” from Derek, who calls the performance “unbelievable.” Bruno raves over Melora’s “great lines” and “great placement” but noticed Melora lost her balance at the beginning. Len is all about this “no messing, no stressing” routine. Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 26 out of 40.

Olympian Suni Lee has her eye on gold once again. Suni is paired with Sasha Farber. Their jive is super fun and full of content. Bruno calls Suni his “golden girl” but tells her to she needs to add a little performance flair to her routine. Carrie Ann thinks she’s a “perfect match for ballroom dancing.” Len says Suni did a “lovely job.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 28 out of 40.

Peloton superstar Cody Rigsby hits the ballroom with pro Cheryl Burke with an intense tango. Carrie Ann says Cody was “fabulous” and had a “great energy.” Len thinks Cody has a “lot of promise” and is “one to watch.” Derek raves Cody is “going to be a blast.” Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Amanda Kloots Wows In Season 30 Premiere

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is so excited for DWTS because she thinks it’s a way to find herself again after a tough year, which included the loss of her husband Nick Cordero. She’s paired with Alan Bersten, and they dance a stunning tango. Len loves that the routine was “full of tango content.” Derek says Amanda “hit every single step” in this “sensational routine.” Carrie Ann, her fellow co-host, tells Amanda that she brought tears to her eyes. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 28 out of 40.

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove is paired with Britt Stewart. His performance begins with a powerful opening speech, but that’s pretty much the only exciting part of his routine. Derek thinks Martin was a “little unprepared.” Len says Martin put up a “gallant effort” for being 74. Martin and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Len = 3; Derek = 3; and Bruno = 3. Total score = 13 out of 40.

RHOA star Kenya Moore is teaming up with Brandon Armstrong in season 30. They dance a very elegant foxtrot that has the judges impressed. Carrie Ann tells Kenya that she looked “like a queen out there.” Len praises Kenya for her “charm” and “sophistication” with this performance. Derek says Kenya has “so much potential.” Kenya and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 26 out of 40.

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and partner Pasha Pashkov dance a very glamorous tango. Carrie tells Christine that she’s a “diamond in the rough.” Len applauds Christine for her “great control.” Bruno thinks Christine is a gem and with a little bit of polish she’ll be “brilliant.” Christine and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 7; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 25 out of 40.

The Bachelor star Matt James is heading to the ballroom with Lindsay Arnold, who is back after giving birth to a baby girl. They dance a funky and fun cha-cha. Bruno thinks Matt has “plenty to give” and a “natural stage presence.” Len says with the right fixes that Matt’s future is going to be “rosy.” Carrie Ann admits Matt’s footwork is “iffy” at the moment, but he’s got great body rolls. Matt and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Bring Love To ‘DWTS’

Actor Brian Austin Green is dancing with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. You can feel their chemistry on the dance floor during their foxtrot. Derek says Brian has an “ease” to him that will be good on the dance floor. Bruno definitely notices Brian and Sharna’s “sizzling chemistry.” Len thinks Brian needs to work on his feet but says “this competition is developing into something special.” Brian and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Jojo Siwa is making history with Jenna Johnson as the first female contestant to be paired with a same-sex partner. They have a minor fall in the middle of the routine, but their recovery is excellent. Bruno loves to see Jojo’s “freedom of expression” and commends them on their recovery. Len praises Jojo for being so “full of attack.” Derek says Jojo was “born for Dancing With the Stars.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 29 out of 40. The highest score of the night!