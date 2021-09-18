Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!

Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.

It comes a couple of weeks after the Hannah Montana alum performed at another festival, and opened up about “rebuilding” her life. As fans would know, her Malibu home was burned down during dangerous wildfires in 2018. She reflected on the experience at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on September 4.

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” she told the crowd, per The San Francisco Chronicle. “Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild. That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now.”

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner. If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music [which] is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time,” she explained. “I’m just so fortunate to call myself a musician and I never want that to be removed from my life because it’s what fuels me.”

Miley started dating Liam Hemsworth in 2010, and the pair had an on-again, off-again romance for almost a decade. During the November 2018 California wildfires, they sadly lost their home, however just one month later, they officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Nashville. The marriage wasn’t to last, and they called it quits the following year. Miley went on to date Kaitlynn Carter, followed by Australian singer Cody Simpson.