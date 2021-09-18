Watch

Miley Cyrus Twerks & Dances On Stage In Pink Top With Cutouts & Mini Skirt — Watch

miley
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus x Magnum Ice Cream - 09 Jun 2021 Wearing Saint Laurent
Miley Cyrus entertains fans during the TikTok tailgate party TikTok tailgate party, Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA - 07 Feb 2021
Only for use in reporting of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Editorial Use Only. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Shutterstock (11675922dp) Miley Cyrus Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Times Square, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!

Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.

It comes a couple of weeks after the Hannah Montana alum performed at another festival, and opened up about “rebuilding” her life. As fans would know, her Malibu home was burned down during dangerous wildfires in 2018. She reflected on the experience at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on September 4.

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” she told the crowd, per The San Francisco Chronicle. “Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild. That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now.”

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner. If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music [which] is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time,” she explained. “I’m just so fortunate to call myself a musician and I never want that to be removed from my life because it’s what fuels me.”

Related Gallery

Miley Cyrus Through The Years

Miley Cyrus 41ST ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, AMERICA - 23 MAY 2006
Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana Licensing International Expo, New York, America - 19 Jun 2007
Miley Cyrus 50th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals, the Staples Center, Los Angeles, America - 10 Feb 2008

Miley started dating Liam Hemsworth in 2010, and the pair had an on-again, off-again romance for almost a decade. During the November 2018 California wildfires, they sadly lost their home, however just one month later, they officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Nashville. The marriage wasn’t to last, and they called it quits the following year. Miley went on to date Kaitlynn Carter, followed by Australian singer Cody Simpson.