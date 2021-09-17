Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands During Late-Night Fish Market Date In NYC — Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up a NYC seafood joint at 3am on Friday, Sept. 17, and the photos are so adorable.

So cute! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed on some sweet PDA while enjoying a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem during the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 17. The rapper, 32, and Rihanna, 33, had big smiles on their faces as they held hands and entered the eatery at 3 a.m.. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Rihanna wore a black leather bomber jacket with a white tank underneath and black leather pants. She also accessorized her look with a fuzzy black bucket hat, black sunglasses, a pearl necklace, and a gold chain with a huge gold medallion. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky wore a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt with crossing guard-like reflectors on each elbow and black leather pants.

This cute date night comes just days after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13. HollywoodLife later learned EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna was “thrilled” to have her boyfriend by her side at the big event.

“She had her best friend by her side which made the evening even incredibly special,” our source said, before adding that RiRi’s close friends “are so happy for her because they see how happy she is with Rocky.”

The couple started dating in early 2020, but they had been in each other’s lives long before that. “Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for years so that strong foundation has always been there,” the source further told HollywoodLife. “Now that they’ve taken on a romantic relationship, their chemistry is off the charts.”

“Of course, the attraction is there but to have that connection to boot after getting to know each other on a platonic level after all this time made their bond even stronger,” the insider added.